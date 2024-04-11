Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's split one year later: what Joe has shared of his life since the break-up

It's been a year since the internet was rocked by news of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's split after six years together, which at the time came seemingly out of nowhere.

The stars maintained a quiet romantic life away from the spotlight, but due to the longevity of their relationship, plus their professional endeavors as well, Joe was "the one" for most Swifties.

Taylor, 34, has since been much more public about her private life, especially since the start of her highly successful Eras Tour last year, which has since become the highest grossing concert tour of all time.

© Getty Images Taylor and Joe announced their breakup on April 8, 2023

Since September, she has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, with Taylor attending the Super Bowl to support him and Travis joining her on several tour dates.

Joe, meanwhile, has kept his private life away from the limelight, something he has maintained since the start of their relationship, occasionally making red carpet appearances since.

After their breakup was announced in April 2023, the English actor made his red carpet return months later, appearing at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in November, following that up with appearances at parties before the BAFTAs and for British Vogue earlier this year.

© Getty Images The actor has since made limited public appearances and kept his life out of the spotlight

The 33-year-old has only made two posts on his social media feed as well, each featuring compilations of photos from his private life that showcase his love for film photography and travel.

His first post since the breakup, which came in September, immediately sparked conversation among Swifties thanks to one throwback snap of a young Joe in a Robin Hood costume, which they took to be a reference to Taylor's song "The Archer."

© Instagram The actor's first social media post since immediately had fans finding references to his ex

Joe shared another compilation of photos, including another cheeky childhood snap, plus outtakes from his red carpet appearances, back in February, just days after Taylor and Travis showcased their love for each other at the Super Bowl.

The star has continued to work consistently since the break-up, with his most recent release coming in the form of the Yorgos Lanthimos film Kinds of Kindness, watch the trailer below…

Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn star in "Kinds of Kindness"

The upcoming anthology film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May and be released worldwide in June. It stars Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, plus two of Taylor's close friends, Margaret Qualley and Emma Stone (also his co-star from The Favourite).

Joe has rarely ever spoken about his relationship with Taylor when they were together, acknowledging it for the first time during an interview with British Vogue in 2018.

© Getty Images Taylor has since embarked on a romance with NFL player Travis Kelce

While declining to comment on being called "Taylor bae" by fans of the "Gorgeous" singer, when asked about their romance, which began when he was just beginning to rise into the mainstream, his response was: "I'm aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people."

