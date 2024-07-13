Taylor Swift's adorable response as Travis Kelce achieves major milestone

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all about supporting each other in their achievements, and it's no different as the tight end received a major title.

It's no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs star is the best in the game in his position, but now it's been made official as ESPN NFL posted on Instagram a ranking of the best tight ends in the game.

Speaking to executives, coaches and scouts, they ranked the top 10 - with Travis coming in first place. As they shared the declaration on Instagram, Taylor was sure to like the post which saw her boyfriend in his Kansas City Chiefs uniform, pointing up to the sky.

As his club celebrated his achievement, Taylor liked their follow-up post which read: "ESPN knows what's up. Congratulations @killatrav." It seems that Taylor agrees with ESPN's judgement.

The couple, who started dating in 2023, have long-shown support for each other's thriving careers, with Taylor being one of the biggest pop stars alive and Travis being a huge name in the NFL.

Taylor originally started attending Kansas City Chiefs games from September 2023, adding to speculation that they were dating after Travis had initially made it clear he was interested in her while speaking on his New Heights podcast in June 2023 after she performed at the Arrowhead Stadium.

She famously appeared as the Chiefs took home the Super Bowl trophy in February 2024, running to the field to kiss Travis, just months after they made their relationship status official.

Since then, as the NFL has been on break, Travis has been spotted at numerous venues as Taylor takes Europe by storm, showing up in Amsterdam, Ireland and London - he even appeared on stage during her Wembley performance, a cameo which delighted her fans.

Travis Kelce surprises on stage at Taylor Swift concert

The tight end donned a black tuxedo jacket and top hat to help her as she transitioned to the song "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart", even carrying her in a part of the performance as he helped her get ready.

Taylor previously said of her relationship with Travis: "When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care."

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."