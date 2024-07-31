Jennifer Aniston bursts into tears on the phone during emotional moment in latest photos

Jennifer Aniston was recently spotted in a highly emotional state while filming scenes for the fourth season of The Morning Show. The beloved actress, known for her iconic role in Friends, was captured in a poignant moment on the steps of the New York Public Library.

Dressed in a stunning black velvet gown with a plunging neckline, cinched perfectly at the waist, Jennifer looked every bit the glamorous TV anchor Alex Levy, her character in the popular Apple TV+ drama.

She accessorized the sophisticated look with black open-toed heels and minimal jewelry, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

However, the mood on set took a dramatic turn as Jennifer's character received a distressing phone call.

As cameras rolled, Jennifer, 55, was seen holding her phone, her expression shifting from concern to shock and sadness.

At one point, she looked up at the sky, visibly holding back tears, before finally sitting on the steps to compose herself. The nature of the call and the character on the other end remains a mystery, but it clearly had a profound effect on Alex Levy.

STAR REELS

This intense scene came just a day after another dramatic moment was filmed for the series. Jennifer’s character found herself in the midst of a staged protest, where she was unexpectedly doused with a bucket of fake oil.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Aniston is seen in tears

The scene depicted Alex Levy's reaction as she tried to clean herself and protect her phone from the black liquid. Dressed in a crisp white blouse and business-casual attire, the incident added another layer of drama to her character’s storyline.

Jennifer stars alongside a stellar cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and Nestor Carbonell.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer was visibly distressed during the phonecall

The series, known for its behind-the-scenes look at the competitive world of morning television, continues to captivate audiences with its blend of personal and professional drama.

In the third season, viewers were introduced to Jon Hamm's character, a billionaire with similarities to real-life tech moguls like Elon Musk.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer looked shocked during dramatic moment

His character also became a romantic interest for Jennifer's Alex Levy, leading to some steamy on-screen moments that left fans eager for more. However, it remains unclear how significant his role will be in the upcoming season.

The Morning Show has been praised for its sharp writing and powerful performances, particularly by Jennifer and Reese, whose characters navigate the complexities of the broadcast industry while dealing with their own personal challenges. The series has been a hit since its debut, earning critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Aniston is seen on the set of "The Morning Show"

Jennifer Aniston’s portrayal of Alex Levy has been particularly lauded, showcasing her range as an actress. From moments of steely professionalism to raw vulnerability, Jennifer brings depth and nuance to her character, making Alex Levy a relatable and compelling figure.

As filming continues for the fourth season, fans are eagerly anticipating more twists and turns in the storyline. With its blend of topical issues and engaging drama, The Morning Show continues to be a standout in the world of streaming television.