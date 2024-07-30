Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Aniston, 55, amazes in plunging and seriously slinky gown
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Jennifer Aniston in white top© Getty

Jennifer Aniston steals the show in slinky halterneck gown

The Friends star looked chic as Alex Levy in a classic LBD

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
6 minutes ago
Share this:

Jennifer Aniston looked next level when she was spotted on Monday evening while filming an episode of The Morning Show outside the New York Public Library.

The Friends icon, 55, was spotted walking down the steps of the library in a fitted maxi dress in a slinky black fabric, having had oil thrown at her by protestors just the day before.

Jennifer Aniston talking on phone in black dress© Getty
Jennifer Aniston was seen filming on location for The Morning Show

The flattering halterneck number featured a deep v-shaped neckline was styled with a pair of strappy black heels and an array of gold stacked jewellery including layered bracelets and hoop earrings.

Jennifer aniston in a slinky black dress on red steps© Getty
Jennifer rocked a slinky black dress as Alex Levy

The Murder Mystery star's hair, which gained her some serious notoriety in the 90s with her portrayal of Rachel Green, was chic as always, styled in a straight blow-dry to accentuate the highlights.

Jennifer aniston in black dress on steps© Getty
Jennifer wore strappy black heels

The actress, who plays Alex Levy in the hit TV show alongside Reese Witherspoon, also donned a radiant makeup look featuring a pink-toned lip, rosy blush that Sabrina Carpenter would approve of, and a shimmery eyeshadow look that caught the filming lights.

Jennifer's outings in costume

Jennifer Aniston (L) and Kelly Phelan are seen filming 'The Morning Show' season 4 in the Flatiron District on July 27, 2024 in New York City© Getty
Jennifer Aniston and Kelly Phelan were seen filming 'The Morning Show' season 4 in the Flatiron District

The Hollywood star was seen just the day before filming The Morning Show in New York City in comparatively casual attire. 

Jennifer Aniston is seen on the set of "The Morning Show" on July 27, 2024 in New York City© Getty
Jennifer opted for a sleeveless shirt

The Marley and Me star donned a pair of wide-leg waist-defining pants in a pale olive shade which was teamed with a white sleeveless shirt, heeled wedges, and a woven crossbody bag.

Jennifer's personal wardrobe

Jennifer Aniston arrives at the Emmy FYC Event For Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" © Steve Granitz
Jennifer rocked a chiffon floral dress

When away from The Morning Show set, Jennifer has shown off her impeccable sense of personal style. In June, the Dumplin' actress was spotted at the Emmy FYC event for The Morning Show at Paramount Studios. 

ennifer Aniston attends the Emmy FYC Event for Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" at Paramount Studios on June 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Check out her killer heels

The star looked chic in a black and red floral midi dress in a fitted cut with thin spaghetti straps and a corseted bodice. The flattering chiffon number was dressed up with a pair of strappy heels with a pointed toe to elongate her silhouette and stacked chunky gold bracelets.

Jennifer in black with silver eyeshadow look and glossy lip© Getty
Jennifer shared her fashion must-haves

In an interview with Glamour UK, Jennifer revealed the three clothing items she believes should be in every woman's wardrobe - and they are proof of her timeless sense of style. 

"A great black blazer, a great pair of jeans, and a beautiful wedge shoe," the Just Go With It actress said. "There's always a scarf, but again, that's a fourth!".

Jennifer Aniston on blue carpet in blazer and jeans© Getty
Jennifer Aniston attends WE Day California at The Forum, in Inglewood, California

DISCOVER: Jennifer Aniston sparks debate on J.D. Vance's comments about childless women 

Jen was spotted wearing that exact combo when she attended the WE Day California To Celebrate Young People Changing The World event at The Forum in 2018. She opted for a pair of dark wash blue jeans which were rolled at the ankle with a double-breasted black blazer and a printed white tee.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More