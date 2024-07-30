Jennifer Aniston steals the show in slinky halterneck gown

Jennifer Aniston looked next level when she was spotted on Monday evening while filming an episode of The Morning Show outside the New York Public Library.

The Friends icon, 55, was spotted walking down the steps of the library in a fitted maxi dress in a slinky black fabric, having had oil thrown at her by protestors just the day before.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston was seen filming on location for The Morning Show The flattering halterneck number featured a deep v-shaped neckline was styled with a pair of strappy black heels and an array of gold stacked jewellery including layered bracelets and hoop earrings.

© Getty Jennifer rocked a slinky black dress as Alex Levy The Murder Mystery star's hair, which gained her some serious notoriety in the 90s with her portrayal of Rachel Green, was chic as always, styled in a straight blow-dry to accentuate the highlights.

© Getty Jennifer wore strappy black heels The actress, who plays Alex Levy in the hit TV show alongside Reese Witherspoon, also donned a radiant makeup look featuring a pink-toned lip, rosy blush that Sabrina Carpenter would approve of, and a shimmery eyeshadow look that caught the filming lights.

Jennifer's outings in costume © Getty Jennifer Aniston and Kelly Phelan were seen filming 'The Morning Show' season 4 in the Flatiron District The Hollywood star was seen just the day before filming The Morning Show in New York City in comparatively casual attire.

© Getty Jennifer opted for a sleeveless shirt The Marley and Me star donned a pair of wide-leg waist-defining pants in a pale olive shade which was teamed with a white sleeveless shirt, heeled wedges, and a woven crossbody bag.

Jennifer's personal wardrobe © Steve Granitz Jennifer rocked a chiffon floral dress When away from The Morning Show set, Jennifer has shown off her impeccable sense of personal style. In June, the Dumplin' actress was spotted at the Emmy FYC event for The Morning Show at Paramount Studios. © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Check out her killer heels The star looked chic in a black and red floral midi dress in a fitted cut with thin spaghetti straps and a corseted bodice. The flattering chiffon number was dressed up with a pair of strappy heels with a pointed toe to elongate her silhouette and stacked chunky gold bracelets.