Jennifer Aniston sparks debate on J.D. Vance's comments about childless women

Jennifer Aniston defended Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday after Senator J.D. Vance called her a "childless cat lady" in a resurfaced interview on Fox News.

Jennifer took to her Instagram story to condemn the senator's words, reposting the video of Vance appearing on the media outlet in 2021 and writing, "I truly can't believe that this is coming from a potential VP of the United States".

The Ohio senator was officially named as Donald Trump's running mate on July 15 and has ruffled feathers for his conservative rhetoric ahead of the US elections in November.

Jennifer continued on her story, "All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

In the interview, Vance also criticized the Vice President's fellow Democrats, Pete Buttigieg and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, claiming they were "miserable at their own lives and the choices they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too."

He continued, "It's just a basic fact…the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?"

© Apple TV 'The Morning Show' actress took to Instagram to criticise Vance's comments

While Kamala Harris does not have children, she has two stepchildren, Cole and Ella, from husband Douglas Emhoff, whom she married in 2014. He was given the title of second gentleman of the United States when she became Vice President in 2021.

Jennifer herself has been vocal about her fertility struggles in the past; she wrote an article for The Huffington Post in 2016 about how important it is for women to make their own decisions when it comes to having children, and criticized the public's interest in her own fertility issues.

"Here's where I come out on this topic," she wrote at the time. "We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone."

© Alex Wong Ohio Senator Vance was named Trump's running mate in the US election

She continued, "Let's make that decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who look to us as examples...we don't need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own happily ever after for ourselves."

The 55-year-old also opened up to Allure in 2022, revealing that the constant public speculation around her fertility took a toll.

© Getty Images Pregnancy speculation reached a fever pitch when Jennifer was married to actor Justin Theroux from 2015-2017

"It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," she said. "All the years and years and years of speculation...it was really hard."

"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

© Getty Images The 55-year-old has been open about her own fertility struggles

Now that the Friends actress cannot have kids, she explained that the thought brings her nothing but relief.

"I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more "Can I?" I don't have to think about that anymore."