Jennifer Aniston showcases sunkissed glow in new photos — and they'll have you seeing double

The summer sun is definitely serving Jennifer Aniston very well.

Though the Friends alum has long been known for her envy-inducing golden tan, she looked more radiant than ever during her latest outing.

And while one may think it was all thanks to a tropical vacation, the actress has actually been busy filming for The Morning Show this weekend instead.

On Saturday, July 27, Jennifer was spotted in New York City filming the popular AppleTV+ show, which also stars Reese Witherspoon, and is in the process of filming its fourth season following the third installment's finale at the end of last year.

Jennifer, who plays the tough news anchor Alex Levy, was seen filming what appeared to be scenes of a large protest in the city's Flatiron neighborhood.

She looked chic as ever with her signature blonde hair, wearing a sleeveless white button down blouse paired with high-waisted beige trousers and a camel Bottega Veneta crossbody bag.

© Getty The actress was filming on the Flatiron District

Plus, though none of her co-stars, which also include Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, and Billy Crudup, appeared to be on set, she did have onlookers seeing double — literally — as she was filming alongside a body double.

In photos from the shoot, Jennifer is seen filming next to actress Kelly Phelan, who works as both an actress and stunt woman, and who was wearing her exact outfit, down to the Bottega Veneta intrecciato pouch.

© Getty Jennifer and Kelly had onlookers literally seeing double

Kelly, whose other stunt credits include The Rookie, Yellowstone, The Sex Lives of College Girls, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Family Switch, among others, was also Jennifer's stunt double for Murder Mystery 2, in which she starred opposite Adam Sandler.

© Getty She appeared to be filming a protest scene

Jennifer gave her a sweet shout-out while promoting the sequel last year; speaking with ScreenRant, Adam pointed out how "cool" the stunt woman is, and Jennifer concurred: "They're incredible. How their bodies are still alive, I don't understand," adding: "She's incredible."

© Instagram Production for season four started in early July

The Morning Show only just started production on its fourth season earlier in July; at the time, Jennifer shared a sweet Instagram post commemorating the start of production, including a photo with her co-star Reese plus Tig Notaro, and another of her script during a table reading.

Shortly after, the series was nominated for a whopping 16 Emmys, and in another Instagram post, she wrote: "Happy sweet 16 indeed! I'm so honored and so proud of our show and all of our wildly talented actors, directors and crew!"