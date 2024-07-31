Kate Garraway breaks silence after dad's 'scary' collapse

Kate Garraway received an outpouring of support after revealing that her dad had been rushed to the hospital.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the 57-year-old Good Morning Britain host shared a touching photo of herself with her father, who had been admitted to the hospital two weeks ago. Reports indicate that her dad suffered a suspected stroke and heart attack.

© Instagram Kate Garraway shared this picture with her dad as she shared an update with fans

The image showed the pair walking in the countryside, both wearing hats.

Kate has been absent from her regular slot on the ITV show for several days and, according to reports, dashed down from Cornwall after presenting the program to be by his side.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kate has been absent from her slot on Good Morning Britain for several days

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Hi all - sorry I disappeared from here when my Dad collapsed and was rushed to the hospital 2 weeks ago while having a holiday with my Mum at my brother’s. It was very scary, but I am so pleased that he is now stable and even recovering a bit in the hospital. We have so much to be grateful for, but we are taking it a day at a time.

"Huge thanks to the incredible NHS staff for their endless kindness and the heart they put into the care of all their patients, which has meant so much to my mum and all our family. Huge thanks also to my incredible friends at @itv and @smoothradio, particularly @ranvirtv, @charlottehawkins1, @tinahobleyofficial, and @myleeneklass, for yet again changing their plans to cover for me so I could put my family first."

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock The hospital dash comes six months after her husband Derek died in January

She concluded: "Luckily, I also had some weeks of leave booked, so I have been able to support my Mum and Brother and be with my Dad while also giving Darcey and Billy some summer fun during their school holidays, which, of course, they really need. I am hoping to be back on @gmb and @smoothradio on Monday, so I can update more then, but for now, sending love to you all #love #hope #friendshipday."

Fellow GMB star Susanna Reid replied in the comments: "Such a relief for your lovely Dad and your whole family. Loads of love to you all, always," alongside a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Myleene Klass replied: "Glad your Papa is okay. Love you x." Fans of the host also weighed in, with one follower writing: "Love and strength to you all, Kate [red heart emoji]… Especially your Dad."

Another added: "Hope he gets well soon, sending my love."

Kate's dad's dash to the hospital comes six months after the passing of her husband Derek, who died in January this year following a four-year battle with Covid-19.