Kate Garraway gives heartbreaking update on her finances after Derek's death – details

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday, the broadcaster revealed that she's had to withdraw part of her pension to pay her late husband's "belated bills".
Kate and her co-host Ed Balls were chatting with Lindy Kirk, who was told she could expect an 18-month wait for a hip operation. After experiencing excruciating pain and being forced to use a wheelchair, Lindy explained that she felt she had no option but to pay £15,000 from her pension to go private.
Kate sympathised with the guest, revealing that she, too, was forced to withdraw part of her pension to pay for medical bills.
"I am doing something similar myself," said Kate. "I have had to withdraw the bit you can tax-free from my pension to pay for belated bills for my husband, who has now passed away.
"People are having to do things - it wasn't a huge pension in the first place - which aren't what they saved for and some people don't have any savings at all."
MORE OF KATE GARRAWAY AND GMB STARS
Kate has been very open about her financial struggles after incurring debts from caring for Derek.
In an interview with The Times, Kate estimated the care debt to be between £500,000 to £800,000.
"It's supposed to be a system that's meant to catch you if you fall. But actually, it feels like it's trying to catch you out," she said.
"You feel like you're in the dock answering questions about things that will literally mean life or death to someone you love. Derek's needs were clearly so great, yet he didn't warrant funded care — so you think, 'If he isn’t getting it, then who is?'"
"To be fair to them, no one's contacted me since he’s passed away to ask for that," continued the journalist. "They may well still do, but they haven’t as yet. The bigger picture of the further appeals I haven't addressed yet, because I’m still in survival mode."
After falling seriously ill with coronavirus in 2020, Derek spent 13 months in hospital and after being discharged, required round-the-clock care at home.
Before his death, Derek was in a clinic in Mexico undergoing pioneering brain cell treatment for the disabling effects of the disease. When Kate arrived in Mexico from London, she was told that her husband had suffered a cardiac arrest whilst she was mid-flight.
Although doctors restarted his heart and Derek underwent 14 hours of neurosurgery, he never regained consciousness. On January 3, he "slipped away" with his wife and two children, Darcey and Billy, by his side.
A timeline of Derek Draper's health battle
March 2020: Derek is diagnosed with COVID-19
Kate's husband was rushed to hospital after contracting COVID-19. He was left critically ill and would remain in hospital for over a year, fighting complications from the disease.
April 24, 2020: Derek placed in medically induced coma
Derek was placed in a medically induced coma to help his body battle the impacts of COVID. He lost eight stone during this time.
July 2020: Derek wakes from his coma
Kate revealed he was in a "minimally conscious state". The presenter and her two children were finally able to visit Derek in hospital as coronavirus restrictions eased.
September 2020: Kate gives an update on Derek's health
Kate revealed that his first word when he came around was "pain". After 214 days in hospital, he was able to breathe without a ventilator.
March 23, 2021: Kate releases Caring for Derek documentary
The ITV programme offered an insight into the family's struggle and how different their lives had been since Derek fell ill.
April 8, 2021: Derek allowed to move home
Kate began providing 24/7 care for Derek at their family home in London. She revealed his speech was "very minimal" and that moving around was difficult.
April 2022: Derek reunites with nurse who cared for him
Kate interviewed his carer, Beth Dixon, on GMB. It was an emotional moment for the whole family.
June 2022: Derek briefly returns to hospital
A family insider said they were worried about Derek's condition. Kate also stepped back from her GMB presenting duties.
January 2023: Derek returns to hospital
Kate revealed Derek had fallen out of his wheelchair and expressed her concern at the long ambulance waiting times.
July 2023: Derek watches Kate receive her MBE
Kate was presented with an MBE for services to journalism. Derek was pictured sitting in a wheelchair and cheering her on in an emotional photograph.
September 2023: Kate shares heartbreaking update
The GMB host admitted they didn't know whether Derek would ever get better.
December 2023: Derek suffers a heart attack
Kate revealed Derek had suffered a setback and was re-admitted to hospital. She said watching her husband struggle daily was "heartbreaking".
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage