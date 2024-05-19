Kate Garraway shares unseen glimpse of 'healing' family garden as she admits life is hard without Derek

Kate Garraway showed off several unseen corners of her sprawling garden at the London home she shares with her two children, Darcey, 17 and Billy, 11, on Saturday.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, who lost her husband Derek Draper in January, candidly took to Instagram to share a moving post after marking her first birthday since Derek's passing.

Taking her 1.3 million Instagram followers around her "healing" garden, the mother-of-two admitted she had become overwhelmed with "trying to keep her head above water" and had been avoiding tending to the overgrown space - a place which holds special memories for her and her late husband.

WATCH: Kate Garraway remembers Derek as she explores garden at London home

"I have had the most amazing day in the garden," Kate said. "I loved doing the garden when Derek wasn't well because it felt like when I was planting and doing stuff, when we could get him outside he could come and be with me."

Kate Garraway's fairytale garden at London home

Kate's garden may have looked a little overgrown, but the beautiful outdoor space is clearly a special place for the family to spend time together. A small table and chairs placed in a circle had been used by Kate's son Billy the night before to catch up with friends.

"It's been a bit sad and the weather has been against us, and life has just been so hectic I haven't done it," she admitted, showing off her afternoon's work. "What's been lovely is just sort of… being here really," said Kate, reflecting on the things her husband and she used to admire about the garden together.

In a touching moment, the TV star recalled how she and Derek had dreamt of having wildflowers in their garden before they bought what would become their family home, after "only having a small patio big enough to have a glass of wine on" before.

© Instagram Kate Garraway in her garden at home

In another heartfelt Instagram post, Kate thanked her parents for gifting her a wheelbarrow on her birthday. "You know my garden is my #happyplace but have been feeling overwhelmed recently as it’s gotten so out of control as I have just been racing around trying to keep head above water," Kate wrote.

© Instagram Kate recalled her her husband Derek liked to watch her in the garden

"So they [mum and dad] surprised me with this wheelbarrow saying that even though our garden isn’t big 'it helps when lugging & carrying'. Not everyone’s first choice for a prezzie but I couldn’t be happier!!!

© Instagram Kate was gifted a wheelbarrow on her birthday

"Love you so much mum and dad - you always know the best way to get me out there and going forward. I can’t wait to get my hands dirty this weekend and get going! Have a fab one everyone!!!"

The former Strictly Come Dancing star received a flurry of support from her fans in response to her honesty.

© ITV Kate's husband Derek passed away after suffering from complications after getting diagnosed with Covid-19

"You are an amazing lady Kate, always so cheerful, considering what you have been through, Derek will be so proud of you," a fan sweetly shared in the comments of Kate's post.

"Kate, my husband died early this year so I know how important a garden is to help our broken hearts. Nature is a wonderful healer," added another, as a third wrote: "So beautiful Kate - your garden will become your safe haven"