Kate Garraway embarks on first 'bittersweet' family trip following death of husband

Kate Garraway is heading on her first family holiday with her parents since the death of her husband, Derek Draper, on 3 January.

As you can see in the clip below, Kate explained how the family were set to head to Cornwall for their "annual" tradition. There was a little bit of excitement for the star as she had gotten a new car, which enabled her to drive her family down to the coast, alongside all their substantial inventory.

In her caption, Kate explained: "We haven't had a car since Vickie Volvo was stolen and Percy Peugeot had to go back but thanks to some amazing friends who've helped me loan a brand new @volvocaruk C90 - I absolutely love it!!!!! Not an advert just a passion!"

However, she also revealed her conflicted feelings over the gift, sharing: "Feels like old times with hands on an @volvocars wheel, although bittersweet as this would have been the perfect car to carry Derek in and out of with plenty of room for a hoist and wheelchair in the back.

"But I know he would approve and it's come just in time to take my mum and Dad away on our annual Cornwall trip with ALL the Garraways! Dad slightly tense about me driving but relieved that it beeps everytime near an obstacle!"

Kate concluded: "Now just have to find a name for it?! Hope everyone is having a lovely Saturday."

The year has been bringing plenty of difficult milestones for the Good Morning Britain host, who in April marked her first birthday since her husband's death.

Sharing a video from her garden, the mum-of-two said: "I have had the most amazing day in the garden. I loved doing the garden when Derek wasn't well because it felt like when I was planting and doing stuff, when we could get him outside he could come and be with me.

"It's been a bit sad and the weather has been against us, and life has just been so hectic I haven't done [gardening]," she admitted, showing off her afternoon's work. "What's been lovely is just sort of… being here really."

In a touching moment, the TV star recalled how she and Derek had dreamt of having wildflowers in their garden before they bought what would become their family home, after "only having a small patio big enough to have a glass of wine on" before.