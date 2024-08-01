Jonathan Owens' incredible one-word tribute to wife Simone Biles

Simone Biles's husband posted a sweet tribute to his wife of one year after her historic win in the Paris Olympics on Wednesday morning.

In an Instagram story, NFL player Jonathan Owens posted a picture of the gymnast sitting near the medal podium in a focused stance and simply wrote "Warrior" in the tribute.

The post comes after Simone became the most decorated American gymnast in history with her fifth gold medal win and eighth medal overall, overtaking Shannon Miller's record.

The 27-year-old shared the win with her teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, in the women's Artistic Gymnastics team event, where the athletes scored an incredible 171.296 points.

Jonathan has been Simone's biggest supporter at the Paris Olympics, which marked her stunning return after pulling out of five events in the Tokyo Olympics thanks to the 'twisties', a name given to the mental block gymnasts experience that causes them to lose awareness of their body when they are in the air.

The phenomenon is particularly dangerous as it can make gymnasts feel as if they have lost control of their body; it can also lead to severe injuries if not addressed.

© Instagram The NFL star called his wife a "warrior" after her historic win

Jonathan was seated and cheering for his wife at the event, dressed in a custom Simone Biles t-shirt to show his support. His outfit was a nod to the shirt Simone often sported at his Chicago Bears games during the season that bore his name and likeness.

He posted a photo with Simone's gold medal around his neck while hugging her, captioning it, "Witnessing history every time you step on the mat - Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it."

© Instagram Jonathan congratulated his wife in an Instagram post on Wednesday

Simone jumped to the comments to gush about her husband, writing, "means the world you're here…my whole heart. I love you".

Celebrities also commented on the adorable couple, with Khloe Kardashian posting the applause emoji, and rapper Flavor Flav (who is sponsoring the US Women's Water Polo team at the Olympics) wrote, "Everyone luvs a supportive KING" followed by the crown and applause emojis.

© Getty Jonathan joined Simone's parents Nellie and Ronald Biles at the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final

Some fans of the world-class gymnast were confused as to why Jonathan was wearing her medal, with one writing, "You do realize that is not your medal…right?" and another commenting, "That's Simone's gold medal you're holding, not yours, my guy."

This comes after Jonathan drew criticism for his comments in an interview with The Pivot podcast in December 2023, where he admitted he had never heard of Simone before matching on elite dating app Raya.

© Jamie Sabau The couple met on elite dating app Raya

"I had never really paid attention to gymnastics, so [her profile] piqued my curiosity," he said on the podcast. As soon as the pair met in person, they knew it was something more, said Jonathan. "We hung out, man; it was like we hit it off instantly. You know, we just laughed the whole night."

Simone, who also appeared on the podcast, remained "unbothered" by the criticism that Jonathan drew after admitting he hadn't heard of perhaps the greatest gymnast in history. "Just know we locked in over here," she wrote in an Instagram caption after reposting their wedding pictures.