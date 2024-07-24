Simone Biles' husband makes unexpected move ahead of her Olympics comeback

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens are making their conflicting schedules work.

The celebrated gymnast has already landed in Paris ahead of making her long-awaited, triumphant return to the 2024 Olympics, which kick off on Friday, July 26, and will run through Sunday, August 11.

And while it is certainly a huge moment for the athlete, it does coincide with her husband's training camp with the Chicago Bears ahead of the start of NFL season on September 5, but luckily for them, he has quite the understanding coach.

Jonathan's coach Matt Eberflus confirmed to ESPN that he has made a rare exception for his safety to miss out on some of his team's training camp, "just because we respect the Olympics."

"That is a big deal," he maintained, adding: "And he's just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that's so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that and it's going to be awesome. Go U.S.A."

Jonathan, 29, has excused absences from training camp starting July 29, through August 3, and is expected to be back for practice on August 4. Simone, 27, will kick off her time at the Olympics with the qualifiers on July 28, along with her teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Evita Griskenas, Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, and Jessica Stevens.

© Getty Team U.S.A.

Simone, a four-time Olympic champion, is the most decorated gymnast in history, and boasts 37 combined medals at the world championships and Olympics.

This is her husband's first year with the Chicago Bears, with whom he signed as a free agent back in March after the 2023 NFL season came to an end. Prior to joining the Bears, he played one season with the Green Bay Packers, and before that, with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

© Instagram The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary

It's a celebratory time for the couple, who tied the knot last year, as Jonathan just rang in his 29th trip around the sun earlier this week.

© Instagram Jonathan is expected to be in Paris for a week

In honor of his birthday, Simone took to Instagram and shared a special tribute, along with several photos from a photoshoot they did shortly after getting engaged.

© Getty Simone is the most decorated gymnast, male or female, in history

"Happy happy birthday to my husband, best friend, confidant and party goer," she wrote in her caption, adding: "Thanks for being the calm to my storm! I love you with all my heart and I can't wait to see what this year brings!"

At that point, Simone had already jetted off to Paris and settled in at her room in the Olympic Village, and concluded her sweet message with: "Let's do it big baby. Wish I was there to celebrate you, but I'll see you soon!!! XO." Jonathan replied in the comments section under the post with: "I love you so much baby. Can't wait to celebrate with you."