The best celebrity reactions at the 2024 Olympics, from Tom Cruise to Snoop Dogg, in photos

The stars have descended upon Paris in droves for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, with many an A-lister making the French capital their home for the next few days.

It's only been two days since the grand opening ceremony featuring performances from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, and we've already been blessed with several priceless reactions from our favorite celebs to this year's games.

From Tom Cruise, on break from Mission: Impossible 8 production, to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, in the midst of the Wicked promotional train, here are some of the best celebrity reactions captured at the 2024 Olympics so far…

1/ 11 © Getty Images Tom Cruise on Day 1 Ever the patriot, and always a fan of a good competitive sport, Tom Cruise was spotted on both days of the Olympic Games so far, cheering enthusiastically after Team U.S.A. won their first gold at the 4x100 meter freestyle relay.



The actor returned for a second day of Games, this time with Mission: Impossible director and close friend Christopher McQuarrie, and surrounded by other stars like Greta Gerwig, to catch Simone Biles' triumphant return to the Olympics.

3/ 11 © Getty Images Snoop Dogg After being recruited by NBC to herald their coverage of the Games (and even holding the Olympic torch), Snoop Dogg gave us several meme-worthy reaction shots when he reacted to the U.S.A. women's artistic gymnastics team qualifying for the finals.

After signing an official five-year sponsorship contract with the U.S. men's and women's water polo teams as their "hype man" for the Games, Flavor Flav proved that he would be living up to his new role, and then some, with some real flavor (pun intended) in the stands.

5/ 11 © Getty Images Lady Gaga Another frequenter of Simone's run at the all-around qualifiers, Lady Gaga was seen sporting a more muted response to the Games, joined by her boyfriend Michael Polansky, although kept the real magic for her social media.



Leave it to Glinda and Elphaba to bring a bit of magic to the Games, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo stayed back in Paris after bringing the Wicked train to the City of Light for a chance to see Simone once again clinch Olympic glory (joined here by Lena Waithe).

7/ 11 © Getty Images Mick Jagger Mick Jagger was the epitome of British cool as he dropped by the fencing qualifier rounds with his partner Melanie Hamrick and their son Deveraux, keeping his cool while the room around him erupted into cheers.



We can't help but fawn over this adorable candid snap of Jessica Chastain at the women's artistic gymnastics qualifiers, making a rare appearance with her two children Giulietta and Augustus, shared with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

9/ 11 © Getty Images Anna Wintour & Baz Luhrmann The unexpected duo we're here for, Vogue legend Anna Wintour and acclaimed director Baz Luhrmann were seen nearly jumping out of their seats at the women's artistic gymnastics qualifications.



New York's finest Spike Lee was one of the biggest supporters of the U.S. team during the men's basketball team's opening Group C match against Serbia, and the Do The Right Thing star left it all on the floor when they eventually emerged victorious.