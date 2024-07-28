Skip to main contentSkip to footer
From Tom Cruise to Snoop Dogg, the best celebrity reactions at the 2024 Olympics in photos
Tom Cruise, Snoop Dogg, and Ariana Grande captured in the midst of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France© Getty Images

The best celebrity reactions at the 2024 Olympics, from Tom Cruise to Snoop Dogg, in photos

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Anna Wintour, and more are in attendance

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
The stars have descended upon Paris in droves for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, with many an A-lister making the French capital their home for the next few days.

It's only been two days since the grand opening ceremony featuring performances from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, and we've already been blessed with several priceless reactions from our favorite celebs to this year's games.

From Tom Cruise, on break from Mission: Impossible 8 production, to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, in the midst of the Wicked promotional train, here are some of the best celebrity reactions captured at the 2024 Olympics so far…

1/11

Tom Cruise celebrates the goal medal for the USA 4x100m freestyle relay during day one of the swimming event at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre near Paris, France.© Getty Images

Tom Cruise on Day 1

Ever the patriot, and always a fan of a good competitive sport, Tom Cruise was spotted on both days of the Olympic Games so far, cheering enthusiastically after Team U.S.A. won their first gold at the 4x100 meter freestyle relay.

2/11

Tom Cruise on the Stands during day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

Tom Cruise on Day 2

The actor returned for a second day of Games, this time with Mission: Impossible director and close friend Christopher McQuarrie, and surrounded by other stars like Greta Gerwig, to catch Simone Biles' triumphant return to the Olympics.

3/11

Rapper Snoop Dogg cheers the USA team during qualifying for women's team gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France Sunday© Getty Images

Snoop Dogg

After being recruited by NBC to herald their coverage of the Games (and even holding the Olympic torch), Snoop Dogg gave us several meme-worthy reaction shots when he reacted to the U.S.A. women's artistic gymnastics team qualifying for the finals.

4/11

Flavor Flav of United States of America during the Women's Water polo Group B match between Greece and United States of America on Day 1 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

Flavor Flav

After signing an official five-year sponsorship contract with the U.S. men's and women's water polo teams as their "hype man" for the Games, Flavor Flav proved that he would be living up to his new role, and then some, with some real flavor (pun intended) in the stands.

5/11

TOPSHOT - US singer and actress Lady Gaga attends the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024.© Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Another frequenter of Simone's run at the all-around qualifiers, Lady Gaga was seen sporting a more muted response to the Games, joined by her boyfriend Michael Polansky, although kept the real magic for her social media.

6/11

US singer Ariana Grande (L) and British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo (R) attend the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024.© Getty Images

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

Leave it to Glinda and Elphaba to bring a bit of magic to the Games, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo stayed back in Paris after bringing the Wicked train to the City of Light for a chance to see Simone once again clinch Olympic glory (joined here by Lena Waithe).

7/11

British singer Sir Mick Jagger (C) of The Rolling Stones attends fencing competitions during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris, on July 27, 2024. © Getty Images

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger was the epitome of British cool as he dropped by the fencing qualifier rounds with his partner Melanie Hamrick and their son Deveraux, keeping his cool while the room around him erupted into cheers.

8/11

US actress Jessica Chastain attends the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024.© Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

We can't help but fawn over this adorable candid snap of Jessica Chastain at the women's artistic gymnastics qualifiers, making a rare appearance with her two children Giulietta and Augustus, shared with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

9/11

Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann attend the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France.© Getty Images

Anna Wintour & Baz Luhrmann

The unexpected duo we're here for, Vogue legend Anna Wintour and acclaimed director Baz Luhrmann were seen nearly jumping out of their seats at the women's artistic gymnastics qualifications.

10/11

American Filmmaker Spike Lee reacts during the first half of the Men's Group Phase - Group C game between Serbia and the United States on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 28, 2024 in Lille, France.© Getty Images

Spike Lee

New York's finest Spike Lee was one of the biggest supporters of the U.S. team during the men's basketball team's opening Group C match against Serbia, and the Do The Right Thing star left it all on the floor when they eventually emerged victorious.

11/11

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrate the gold medal of the USA 4x100m freestyle relay during day one of the swimming event at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre near Paris, France.© Getty Images

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

During day one of swimming events, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and their two older children, Luna and Miles, were among the most enthusiastic supporters of Team U.S.A. after they clinched gold in the men's 4x100 meter relay.

