The best celebrity reactions at the 2024 Olympics, from Tom Cruise to Snoop Dogg, in photos

Ever the patriot, and always a fan of a good competitive sport, Tom Cruise was spotted on both days of the Olympic Games so far, cheering enthusiastically after Team U.S.A. won their first gold at the 4x100 meter freestyle relay.
Tom Cruise on Day 2
The actor returned for a second day of Games, this time with Mission: Impossible director and close friend Christopher McQuarrie, and surrounded by other stars like Greta Gerwig, to catch Simone Biles' triumphant return to the Olympics.
After being recruited by NBC to herald their coverage of the Games (and even holding the Olympic torch), Snoop Dogg gave us several meme-worthy reaction shots when he reacted to the U.S.A. women's artistic gymnastics team qualifying for the finals.
Flavor Flav
After signing an official five-year sponsorship contract with the U.S. men's and women's water polo teams as their "hype man" for the Games, Flavor Flav proved that he would be living up to his new role, and then some, with some real flavor (pun intended) in the stands.
Leave it to Glinda and Elphaba to bring a bit of magic to the Games, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo stayed back in Paris after bringing the Wicked train to the City of Light for a chance to see Simone once again clinch Olympic glory (joined here by Lena Waithe).
We can't help but fawn over this adorable candid snap of Jessica Chastain at the women's artistic gymnastics qualifiers, making a rare appearance with her two children Giulietta and Augustus, shared with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.
The unexpected duo we're here for, Vogue legend Anna Wintour and acclaimed director Baz Luhrmann were seen nearly jumping out of their seats at the women's artistic gymnastics qualifications.
Spike Lee
New York's finest Spike Lee was one of the biggest supporters of the U.S. team during the men's basketball team's opening Group C match against Serbia, and the Do The Right Thing star left it all on the floor when they eventually emerged victorious.
During day one of swimming events, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and their two older children, Luna and Miles, were among the most enthusiastic supporters of Team U.S.A. after they clinched gold in the men's 4x100 meter relay.