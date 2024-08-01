Holly Ramsay reunites with Olympian boyfriend Adam Peaty in special Parisian photo

The Parisian lifestyle certainly suits Holly Ramsay. The 24-year-old has be seen looking uber-glamorous since arriving in France while supporting her Olympian beau, Adam Peaty.

Despite appearing on the sidelines, her visit to the French capital has meant spending lots of time away from Adam, as he trains for his upcoming competitions. However, the brunette bombshell was quick to share a gorgeous selfie alongside her beloved when they reunited on Wednesday.

© Instagram Holly and Adam looked so happy to be together

Captioning the pic, she penned: "Got to see my [love heart emoji] today." The pair were beaming as Holly snuggled into Adam's shoulder.

The influencer looked beautiful wearing an elegant silk black slip dress that featured lace straps and a matching waist-cinching panel.

© Instagram Holly looked beautiful in a black lace slip dress

The photo comes just days after Adam won a silver medal in the 100 meters breaststroke. Following his incredible win, Holly shared a gushing tribute to her boyfriend of one year, praising his determination following his year off.

Alongside the words were three wonderful photos of Holly poolside with Adam's three-year-old son George and his mother Caroline.

© Getty Images Holly shared a slew of photos featuring Adam's son George in a touching Instagram post

"These pictures say it all," she started. "You are our world, and I could not have been prouder of you last night. What you have accomplished is truly incredible. I am totally in awe of you and your faith.

"To think that when we first met 15 months ago, you weren’t in the pool. Watching you get back into the water and fall in love with your gift again has been the most inspiring journey."

© Getty Images Gordon Ramsay's eldest daughter also included a photo of them kissing in the heartfelt tribute

She added: "It’s impossible to describe the sacrifices that you have made to get here, and for it to be your third games, that takes so much. Getting here has been a journey, and I am so thankful to be part of your team. @adam_peaty & @melmarshallmassive, you are a force to be reckoned with. Congratulations to you both."

Adam was in tears following the race and told the BBC: "I am not crying because I have come second. I am crying because of how much it took to get here."

"In my heart, I have won. These are happy tears." He also shared that George said: "I love you, Daddy."

"He usually goes, 'Daddy, are you the fastest boy?' and I would have said, 'Not today.' But he just said, 'I love you, Daddy,' and that's all I care about."

Adam added: "When I hugged George, as soon as I saw his curly hair, I was gone. I was crying. I feel like I've been stung by a bee because I feel so swollen in my face from crying so much."

Adam shares George with his ex-girlfriend, Eirianedd Munro.