Olympian Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay's private relationship - rare romantic photos

Adam Peaty's campaign to defend his Olympic title, and add a third gold to his solo swimming career, began on Saturday with the star breaststroker due to compete in the heats.

The 29-year-old has amassed quite the fanbase, and one person who is certain to be cheering him on from the sidelines is his girlfriend Holly Ramsay. Holly, who is the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, first crossed paths with the champion swimmer in 2021 but their relationship didn't start until 2023.

Below, HELLO! will chart the couple's relationship – while also showing off some of the pair's most loved-up photos…

First meeting – 2021

© BBC Adam first met Holly when he performed on Strictly Come Dancing

Adam and Holly first crossed paths in 2021 when the swimmer competed on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Holly's sister, Tilly Ramsay. However, there would be no indication of anything romantic at the time, as Adam was happily dating girlfriend Eirianedd Munro.

The former couple, who share son George, went their separate ways in August 2022. At the time, the swimmer said: "Eiri and George, I'm sorry for letting you down. My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won't be saying anything further."

Going official – June 2023

© Instagram Holly and Adam went official with their relationship during a trip to Italy

Adam and Holly went official with their relationship in June 2023 after the couple enjoyed a romantic trip to Rome. The pair had been linked weeks before with Adam even spending time at Holly's family home in Cornwall.

Engagement rumours – October 2023

© Instagram Holly's beauty post had fans thinking she and Adam had gotten engaged

Fans were convinced that the duo had a whirlwind romance and sparked engagement rumours just four months into their relationship. When Holly showed off some beauty products, many eagle-eyed followers spotted a ring, with one even saying: "Thought the first was an engagement pic."

Although Adam is yet to pop the question to his beloved, the pair have shown a different mark of commitment, getting matching tattoos. Holly has an 'A' tattooed behind her ear, while Adam carried a 'H' on his neck.

Now that you're up to date on the duo's love story, see some of their sweetest moments below…

1/ 8 © Instagram Early days After confirming their romance, Holly shared some insights into the pair's romantic date nights. In this photo, the pair visited a swanky bar and Holly knocked it out the park with her choice of a black mini dress, while her beau, wearing a white shirt wrapped his arm around her.



2/ 8 © Mark Thompson Formula 1 dates Both Holly and her father are massive fans of F1, and Holly brought her new partner along with her to Silverstone to soak in the event.



3/ 8 © Instagram Family bonding Holly was a young brother in the form of Oscar, and given he's already a dad, Adam had no trouble handling the youngster. In this photo, the trio can be seen having a great time in the back of the car as they prepare for a holiday together.



4/ 8 © Instagram Suited up Adam and Holly certainly have a strong bond, and the fashion star sweetly captioned this date night photo: "4ever." Aww!



5/ 8 © Instagram Mistletoe kisses With Adam's birthday falling on 28 December, there's plenty to celebrate around the Christmas season. And of course, plenty of mistletoe for kisses.



6/ 8 © Instagram Holly & George It's not just Oscar who Adam has a good bond with, but Holly clearly gets along with Adam's young son, George. Holly could be seen holding a birthday cake for the pair as Adam marked his 29th birthday.



7/ 8 © Instagram A couple that hikes together... Adam and Holly never rest and during the Easter holidays, the couple enjoyed a small hike together. The couple looked so in love as Holly smooched her partner.

