Olympian Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay's private relationship - rare romantic photos

Adam Peaty's campaign to defend his Olympic title, and add a third gold to his solo swimming career, began on Saturday with the star breaststroker due to compete in the heats.
The 29-year-old has amassed quite the fanbase, and one person who is certain to be cheering him on from the sidelines is his girlfriend Holly Ramsay. Holly, who is the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, first crossed paths with the champion swimmer in 2021 but their relationship didn't start until 2023.
Below, HELLO! will chart the couple's relationship – while also showing off some of the pair's most loved-up photos…
First meeting – 2021
Adam and Holly first crossed paths in 2021 when the swimmer competed on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Holly's sister, Tilly Ramsay. However, there would be no indication of anything romantic at the time, as Adam was happily dating girlfriend Eirianedd Munro.
The former couple, who share son George, went their separate ways in August 2022. At the time, the swimmer said: "Eiri and George, I'm sorry for letting you down. My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won't be saying anything further."
Going official – June 2023
Adam and Holly went official with their relationship in June 2023 after the couple enjoyed a romantic trip to Rome. The pair had been linked weeks before with Adam even spending time at Holly's family home in Cornwall.
Engagement rumours – October 2023
Fans were convinced that the duo had a whirlwind romance and sparked engagement rumours just four months into their relationship. When Holly showed off some beauty products, many eagle-eyed followers spotted a ring, with one even saying: "Thought the first was an engagement pic."
Although Adam is yet to pop the question to his beloved, the pair have shown a different mark of commitment, getting matching tattoos. Holly has an 'A' tattooed behind her ear, while Adam carried a 'H' on his neck.
Now that you're up to date on the duo's love story, see some of their sweetest moments below…