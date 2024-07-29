Adam Peaty's ex-girlfriend Eirianedd Munro addresses Olympic star's silver medal win in rare tribute

Adam Peaty has been inundated with messages following his silver medal win on Sunday night – and one of the sweetest tributes came from his ex-girlfriend Eirianedd Munro.

The artist, who shares her four-year-old son George with the Olympian, was among those to share their congratulations.

© Getty Images Olympic swimmer Adam celebrating with his son George

"Congratulations, Adam. George is so proud of you! He doesn't see the worth of a medal, but the absolute strength and determination that got you it," she wrote alongside a photograph of Adam embracing their son after his success.

"These are the qualities I pray he inherits. This moment will inspire him and drive him for the rest of his life. Thank you for giving him that."

Their son was in the stands with Adam's girlfriend Holly Ramsay, who is the daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay.

The former couple parted ways in 2022 after a three-year romance

The former couple went their separate ways in August 2022. At the time, the swimmer said: "Eiri and George, I'm sorry for letting you down. My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won't be saying anything further."

Adam, 29, won the medal in Sunday night's final of the men's 100-metre breaststroke after being pipped to the finish line by Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi by 0.02 seconds.

After finishing the race, he said: "It's not sad at all, these are happy tears. If you're willing to put yourself on the line every single time, I think there's no such thing as a loss. I'm so happy the right man won.

© Getty Images Adam was supported by his girlfriend Holly Ramsay

"I'm not defining myself by a medal. I define myself by my heart and what it has made me feel and produce. It's got the best out of me.

"It's broken me, this sport, but it's also given me life, it's given me everything I am and I am happy to stand here with not really any answers to what that performance is but a happy heart and that is all that matters."

The former Strictly star was given his medal by Princess Anne, and revealed he had woken up on the morning of the event with a sore throat, but said it was "no excuse". It's since been confirmed that Adam has tested positive for COVID-19. Watch the clip below...

His partner Holly also took to social media to pay her own tribute, writing: "These pictures say it all. You are our world and I could not have been prouder of you last night. What you have accomplished is truly incredible. I am totally in awe of you and your faith.

"To think that when we first met 15 months ago, you weren't in the pool. Watching you get back into the water and fall in love with your gift again has been the most inspiring journey.

"It's impossible to describe the sacrifices that you have made to get here, and for it to be your third games, that takes so much.

"Getting here has been a journey and I am so thankful to be part of your team. @adam_peaty and @melmarshallmassive (Peaty’s coach) you are a force to be reckoned with. Congratulations to you both."

Emotional tribute

In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday night, Adam thanked his longtime coach, Melanie Marshall, as well as his partner, Holly.

He wrote: "A night full of raw emotion and sport in its true form. These last 14 months have been incredibly testing and I do not regret one training session or decision I made. I've continued to fight and find new ways to enjoy something that has broken me to the core and to end up with an Olympic silver through all of that is an absolute blessing. I'm more proud of the man and athlete I am from last night than I have been across my entire career.

© Getty Princess Anne presented the silver medal to Adam Peaty

"Thank you to my coach of 15 years @melmarshallmassive who has been the light in the darkness and the guide when there was no path to follow; your uncompromising, firm and positive attitude is truly inspiring and I can't think of a better person to be my coach. We have gone to places not many people will ever go and those memories will be with me until my last breath - a true pleasure to share them with you.

"Thank you to @hollyramsayy who has been the best partner anyone could have in all of this. It's never easy to undertake the challenges of living with a professional athlete with the emotional and physical toll it takes on us. You are the support behind me but also the best pruner of the tree, always letting me know and helping me where I can be better. I can't wait for the exciting future we have together."

He also congratulated his fellow swimmer, Italy's Nicolò Martinenghi, who took home the gold medal at the final.

© Getty Adam Peaty with Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy and Nic Fink of United States of America

Adam wrote: "Congratulations to @nicolomartinenghi enjoy this beautiful moment with your team and loved ones.

"I am always an advocate for complete transparency in sport as there are so many gears to make it all work. As per the British Olympic Association press release, I tested positive for COVID this morning after feeling unwell yesterday. I'll now be focusing on a fast, full recovery to give my best in the team relays later in the week. I've had so many messages and I’ll get back to you all, thank you for your support as it has truly been an unforgettable journey. My heart is full.

The sports star, who became a Christian in 2023, finished by saying: "'Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.' Proverbs‬ ‭3‬:‭5‬-‭6‬."