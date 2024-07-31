Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Team GB's rarely-seen children supporting from sidelines: Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and more
A split image of Adam Peaty and his son and Tom Daley with his husband and sons

Team GB's rarely-seen children supporting from the sidelines: Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and more

From Tom Daley to Adam Peaty see the Olympic athletes whose children will be supporting them from the sidelines

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
The Paris Olympics are in full swing, and so far, a slew of A-listers have stepped out in the French capital to watch the world-class games.

While Team GB supporters have been glued to their screens, watching their favourite athletes make sporting history, one thing that cannot go unnoticed is their adorable children supporting their parents from the sidelines.

So far, the likes of Tom Daley, Adam Peaty, Helen Glover, and Max Whitlock have opened up about what it means to have their children's support.

Keep scrolling to see the sweetest photos of their little ones cheering them on from the wings…

1/4

Dustin Lance Black, husband of Thomas Daley, and their children are seen in attendance as they show their support during the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final © Clive Rose,Getty

Tom Daley

The Olympic gold medallist's little ones, Robbie, six, and Phoenix, one, stole the show when their dad won his silver medal alongside Noah Williams in the men's synchronised 10m platform.

Tom had effectively retired from the sport after winning his gold medal in the event in Tokyo in the 2021 games but was persuaded to make a return to the Olympic stadium at the request of his eldest son.

Talking about his big win, he said: "It's just so special. Doing it in front of my son, who asked me to come back, is so special. I now have one of every color; I've completed the set."

Robbie and Phoenix looked adorable in the stands, both wearing T-shirts adorned with the words "Team Daley" on the front along with a photo of their Olympian dad. The brother-duo was pictured waving and making love hearts with their hands while they watched from the audience.

2/4

Adam Peaty cuddling his baby George© Ashley Western/Colorsport/Shutterstock,Getty

Adam Peaty

The Olympic swimmer's three-year-old son George was ready and waiting for his dad as he finished competing in the 100 meters breaststroke, cradled by Adam's girlfriend, Holly Ramsay.

Following his race, Adam revealed his son told him: "I love you, Daddy," after winning his silver medal.

He usually goes, "Daddy, are you the fastest boy?" and I would have said, "Not today." But he just said, "I love you, Daddy," and that's all I care about.

Adam added: "When I hugged George, as soon as I saw his curly hair, I was gone, I was crying. I feel like I've been stung by a bee because I feel so swollen in my face from crying so much."

Adam shares George with his ex-girlfriend Eirianedd Munro.

3/4

man with daughter on shoulders© Instagram

Max Whitlock

Gymnast Max couldn't stop gushing about what it means to have his five-year-old daughter Willow in the audience in Paris.

Talking to Olympics.com, he said: "Willow's got the opportunity to come to watch the Olympic Games rather than just watching old videos on YouTube or anything like that."

"I think that's what feels really good for me, to be able to give that experience to Willow, to know that I'm pushing myself out of my comfort zone here. I'm in a pressure environment. I'm going to go and give it my best shot."

He added: "I think the message that I can try and send to her, seeing her loving every minute and getting right into the atmosphere and supporting me, is a really proud feeling."

He added that rather than being impressed by her dad's place in the Olympics, she, as most children would be, is just incredibly excited to have a holiday in Paris.

Little Willow could even be a mini Olympian in the making, as Max and his wife Leah are seemingly keen for their daughter to follow in her father's footsteps in gymnastics.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, when asked whether they'd be enrolling their daughter in gymnastics classes, the couple said: "I don't think we could not."

4/4

Helen Glover and her three kids© Instagram

Helen Glover

The two-time gold medallist's children, six-year-old Logan and four-year-old twins Willow and Kit, are yet to make an appearance in Paris despite being in France with their mum, but fans of the Olympian should expect to see them at some point during the games.

Helen told the Telegraph earlier this year: "I want a medal in Paris, I don't want to come home empty-handed."

"When I think about what it means as a mum to come back and focus on performance, that can be overwhelming. But the other day Logan said to me, 'I'm so proud of you because of your rowing; you try so hard.'"

"I just thought, when I simplify it down and think about these three little faces in the crowd, all the other stuff is forgotten. How cool for my kids to see me race."


