Team GB's rarely-seen children supporting from the sidelines: Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and more

Gymnast Max couldn't stop gushing about what it means to have his five-year-old daughter Willow in the audience in Paris.

Talking to Olympics.com, he said: "Willow's got the opportunity to come to watch the Olympic Games rather than just watching old videos on YouTube or anything like that."

"I think that's what feels really good for me, to be able to give that experience to Willow, to know that I'm pushing myself out of my comfort zone here. I'm in a pressure environment. I'm going to go and give it my best shot."

He added: "I think the message that I can try and send to her, seeing her loving every minute and getting right into the atmosphere and supporting me, is a really proud feeling."

He added that rather than being impressed by her dad's place in the Olympics, she, as most children would be, is just incredibly excited to have a holiday in Paris.

Little Willow could even be a mini Olympian in the making, as Max and his wife Leah are seemingly keen for their daughter to follow in her father's footsteps in gymnastics.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, when asked whether they'd be enrolling their daughter in gymnastics classes, the couple said: "I don't think we could not."