Carrie Underwood reveals 'big problem' ahead of American Idol debut during challenging live TV appearance

It may have been a hot day in Central Park, but Carrie Underwood sure took it in her stride during her performance on Good Morning America, ahead of her big start on American Idol.

© Dia Dipasupil Carrie Underwood performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 02, 2024 in New York City.

The country star took to the big stage for the show's Summer Stage Series during the sweltering heat. But not without sharing her excitement about her return to American Idol - this time as a judge. Carrie revealed that she might have one problem in her role as judge though.

"I do have a big problem," she confessed. "Hopefully it's not a problem but I can't lie. I just can't. You can tell."

© Dia Dipasupil Carrie Underwood, Sam Champion, and Lori Bergamotto speak onstage as Carrie Underwood performs on ABC's "Good Morning America"

"I feel like I'll be very honest but hopefully I can be very constructive," she added. When Sam Champion asked if she felt she had it in her to be harsh - sounding incredibly doubtful as he asked, Carrie immediately dismissed it.

"Oh gosh no, just ask my kids I feel like I'm not too harsh," she said with a laugh.

© Instagram Photo shared by Carrie Underwood on Instagram June 22 , 2024 of a day out in HersheyPark with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons

Carrie was also sure to stop by and meet a super fan, offering her two tickets to Resorts World in Las Vegas to see her Reflection residency show.

"We can have a proper meet and greet and get not so sweaty photos," Carrie joked.

© Getty Images Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest are American Idol's current judges and hosts

Sam added: "This is the sweatiest concert series ever," as Carrie confessed she was "sweating through my sequins."

Indeed, as Carrie performed some of her greatest hits, like "Before He Cheats", she seemed completely unbothered by the sweltering heat.

© Kevin Winter Singer Carrie Underwood (R) is named the new American Idol by host Ryan Seacrest (C) in 2005

As well as continuing her Reflection residency in Vegas, which is due to end in 2025, Carrie will take over from Katy Perry on American Idol. It's certainly a poignant moment as the country star got her start on the singing show.

"It feels like home," she told Lara Spencer. "There's so many people that even still work on the show when I was a contestant. I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to offer some insight and help."

While announcing her role as judge on the show on social media, Carrie said: "I went from no-one knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," adding she was: "so proud of everything I was able to accomplish on the show and I am so proud of everything I have accomplished since."

Carrie will join in Spring 2025, just 20 years after she won the competition in 2005.