Carrie Underwood shocks fans with major announcement

A true American Idol! Carrie Underwood will return to the hit ABC competition show as a judge, 19 years after she won the series in 2005.

ABC confirmed her return in a statement: “This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on ‘Idol’ and launchedher successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force,she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. “

"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie.”

Carrie Underwood returns to American Idol

Megan Wolflick, showrunner and executive producer of the show added: “Carrie Underwood is the first ‘American Idol’ alum ever to join the judging panel. Her global superstar status as the most successful ‘Idol’ winner to date makes her a perfect fit for the show. She embodies the true spirit of ‘Idol’ as she herself is the definition of the Cinderella story.

"Our future hopefuls will have the chance to receive advice from someone who has walked in their exact footsteps every step of the way. Carrie has always been a strong supporter of ‘Idol,’ and I’m thrilled for her to be reunited with our ‘Idol’ Family," she concluded.

© Kevin Winter Carrie (R) is named the new American Idol by host Ryan Seacrest (C) in 2005

Her role will mean a shake-up to her family life. She currently lives in Tennessee with her husband Mike Fisher, and their two sons Jacob, eight, and Isaiah, five. She spends time apart from her loved ones when she's performing dates in her Las Vegas Reflections residency, which is ongoing until 2025.

But her role on American Idol will take her further away from her family as she'll tour America to visit various cities to find the best singers in the country.

© Instagram She lives on a ranch with her sons and her husband

Carrie is taking over from Katy Perry and joining Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the judging panel. Katy announced she was stepping away from the show after six years earlier in 2024, telling Jimmy Kimmel: "I think this will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I love Idol so much, it’s connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out to feel that pulse of my own beat."

The season 22 finale was a celebration of Katy's time on Idol including a special montage which honored her camaraderie with Luke, Lionel, and host Ryan Seacrest. She also wore a sentimental gown that was embroidered with the faces of Idol contestants she has mentored over the years.

© Eric McCandless Katy Perry performs on American Idol for her final episode in 2024

Carrie won the series in 2005 and has gone on to become one of the show's biggest success stories, alongside Kelly Clarkson. She dominated the public vote each week by large margins, and became the season four winner, taking home a one million dollar recording contract, a private jet and a Ford Mustang car.

The mom-of-two went on to win eight Grammys, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 17 American Music Awards, five Guinness World Records and has sold 85 million records.