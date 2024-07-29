Carrie Underwood is glowing in stunning selfie as she shares new glimpse inside 400-acre Tennessee home

Carrie Underwood's family home is certainly on another level when it comes to the sheer size of it all, and the singer has just given fans another glimpse inside her life in Tennessee.

The Grammy-winning singer, 41, lives in a 400-acre Tennessee ranch home, complete with a massive greenhouse and farm, with her husband, retired NHL player Mike Fisher, and their sons Jacob, eight, and Isaiah, five.

When not on tour, or performing for her sold out Las Vegas residency Reflection, the star enjoys spending time at home and often living off the land, whether that involves gardening or baking.

Her most recent exploits are sure to leave farm lovers enthralled, as she took to her Instagram Stories with a recap of her latest moments spent at home, raising her many pets and farm animals.

She first took to her Stories with an adorable photograph of some of the little lambs near the property, plus the expansive lush greenery that stretched out behind them, and wrote on the picture: "Oh, hi there!!!"

© Instagram Carrie kicked off her adventure on the farm with a look at some lamb nearby

Then she included several selfies she took with her pet dog Sugar, absolutely glowing while wearing a black tee and gray joggers, with her hair flowing down to her shoulders. "Me and Sugar…a series…," she captioned the various snaps, in which her pooch started licking her, to her delight.

Carrie then followed that up with a collection of some of the eggs she'd harvested that day. "Some of today's eggs…" and then a mason jar containing her sourdough starter, which she'd even named Norm. "My sourdough starter, Norm, is happy!"

© Instagram Her dog wanted some time in the spotlight as well, and the singer shared a stunning selfie

The adventures for the day continued, with the "Good Girl" hitmaker sharing another peek, this time inside her home's kitchen, where she'd prepped some canned fruit. "Canned more mock pineapple with some giant zucchinis!"

While that closed out the weekend, she started Monday off with another recap of her day, this time with Norm. "Since Norm looked so good, I thought I'd better bake some bread this morning!" she shared, and then included a picture of the finished product, quite a tall specimen. "Great way to start the day! My house smells yummy!"

© Instagram She ended her day with a check of her sourdough starter, Norm

Last month, a fire broke out in the garage of their Franklin, Tennessee home, but was quickly contained, with no damage to any of the family or their pets. Williamson County Fire & Rescue were on the scene and put out the flames with the help of a 10,000-gallon tanker on the property.

A spokesperson for the American Idol champ told TMZ: "There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained. There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed."

© Instagram Her starter eventually became fully baked sourdough the following morning

Carrie and her husband reportedly spent $3 million on the land in 2011 and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables, a massive garden, greenhouse, and a lake. She often spends her time at home harvesting produce and tending to her garden, having documented growing carrots, zucchini, tomatoes, mushrooms, berries, watermelons, and more.