GMA anchor Cameron Mathison enjoys lunch date with female friend after split from wife of 22 years

Cameron Mathison was all smiles on Thursday August 1 as he was joined by friend Aubree Knight for a lunch date in Los Angeles, a day after he confirmed his split from wife of 22 years, Vanessa.

The GMA anchor and All My Children actor was spotted leaving his home with Aubree, with the pair then heading out in his Tesla to Sweet Green's where they enjoyed lunch and drinks for more than an hour.

Cameron, 54, wore white chinos and a black tee paired with casual flip flops, while Aubree, an aesthetician who has her own company in Beverly Hills, wore a black romper with buckle detailing, and chunky white sneakers.

© AKGS *EXCLUSIVE* - Cameron Mathison and Aubree Knight spent an hour together in his home before heading out in his Tesla to Sweet Green's

Cameron and his wife Vanessa announced on Wednesday that after 22 years of marriage, they were going their separate ways.

Vanessa, 57, and Cameron wed on July 27, 2002 after meeting in New York City when they were working models.

Their joint statement read: "After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together."

© Getty Images Cameron and Vanessa in 2022

"Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them. We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family's privacy during this transition," they concluded.

Cameron and Vanessa are dad and mom to son Lucas, 21, and daughter Leila, 18, who will be heading off to college in a few weeks and leave them as empty nesters.

Cameron previously revealed that Lucas would be moving to London in August for the "Foundation Program at Central St Martin fashion design" and that Leila "is off to American University in Paris for psychology".

The actor starred in All My Children for over a decade and was nominated for two Emmys.

He then moved on to Good Morning America as a regular correspondent covering major entertainment events such as the Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys, the MTV Video Music Awards, and many more. In 2021 he joined the cast of General Hospital.