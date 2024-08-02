Carrie Underwood sports wild hair in tearful photo re-posted following American Idol news

Carrie Underwood couldn't be more excited as she prepares for her newest role as a judge on the hit show American Idol, replacing Katy Perry on the panel.

The Idol alum, who won season four of the show in 2005, will return as a judge alongside country star Luke Bryan and classic crooner Lionel Richie.

Idol host Ryan Seacrest posted a throwback picture on Instagram of the emotional moment the 41-year-old won the show; in the image, she sported her iconic wavy blonde hair as she cried tears of joy over her win.

Carrie Underwood returns to American Idol

Ryan captioned the post, "It's a full-circle moment to go from announcing you as the winner of @americanidol 20 years ago to now welcoming you to the judge's table. Welcome home, @carrieunderwood!"

The eight-time Grammy winner gushed in the comment section, writing, "Thank you Ryan! Excited to be coming back home!" This marks the first time that any Idol alum will sit on the judging panel.

Carrie auditioned for the hit show when she was just 21 years old; she sang 'I Can't Make You Love Me' and blew judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson away with her incredible voice.

© Instagram Host Ryan Seacrest posted the throwback to celebrate Carrie's return to the show

The Oklahoma native went on to sell over 85 million records and has dominated the country music circuit since her debut.

Congratulations for the singer have been pouring in from fans and celebrities alike; the official Idol Instagram account wrote, "IDOL kids all grown up! Love you both!!" while a fan commented, "Couldn't have picked a better judge! She'll be amazing".

Carrie's fellow judge and country superstar Luke Bryan expressed excitement for his new colleague in his own social media post. He gushed, "Hey @carrieunderwood, @lionelrichie, and @ryanseacrest, this is gonna be one of the most amazin' seasons EVER! P.S. Carrie, the view is different from the desk, you're gonna love it!"

© Getty Images Carrie will join fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie; she will replace former judge Katy Perry

In a Good Morning America clip, Carrie revealed her excitement for her new role: "I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she said.

"I'm proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show, and I'm so proud of everything that I've accomplished since."

© Instagram The singer won the show's fourth season in 2005

The judges are not the only ones excited to see Carrie go back to her roots; Disney exec Craig Erwich released a statement about her return, saying, "This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America's hearts on 'Idol' and launched her successful multi-Grammy Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television."

He continued, "This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie."

© Getty Images The mother of two also extended her Las Vegas residency into 2025

Idol showrunner Megan Wolflick also released a statement about the decision: "Her global superstar status as the most successful 'Idol' winner to date makes her a perfect fit for the show," she said. "She embodies the true spirit of 'Idol' as she herself is the definition of the Cinderella story."

The mother of two shows no signs of slowing down; she also extended her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Las Vegas into 2025. The successful show has welcomed over 200,000 fans since her first performance.