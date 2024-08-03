Cressida Bonas' 'extraordinary' sister Pandora Cooper-Key dies at 51

Pandora Cooper-Key, the sister of Cressida Bonas has sadly passed away at 51.

The ceramicist and accessories designer was first diagnosed with cancer 24 years ago, before sharing in March this year that she had an "inoperable brain tumour."

In March, Cressida's sister was going through rounds of immunotherapy in hopes of overcoming the illness.

She told Femail at the time: "They said that chemotherapy won't help me, but immunotherapy might really work. So I've done two doses. There are a few side effects, but it's hard for me to really know what they are because I've got so many other things going on. I'm in intense pain if I don't take a lot of very strong painkillers."

Over the last 20 years, Pandora has suffered from sarcoma, Paget's disease, as well as tumours in her nose and cheek, before passing away on the 22nd of July.

Kerry Reeves-Kneip, Director of Communications at Sarcoma UK released a heartfelt statement on the death of Pandora, with whom she worked closely.

"Pandora was an extraordinary individual whose impact on Sarcoma UK and the wider community cannot be overstated," she began. "She was, without a doubt, one of the most extraordinary and infectious spirits I have ever encountered, radiating sweetness and genuine care for others. Her fighting spirit in the face of a 24-year battle with various forms of cancer, including sarcoma, was nothing short of inspirational.

"I had the pleasure of working closely with Pandora, particularly during the organisation of a carol concert at Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford. This event, featuring notable personalities like Kate Winslet and Bear Grylls, raised over £130,000 for our cause. Pandora's energy, kindness, and dedication during this time were truly remarkable.

"Her openness about her journey helped raise crucial awareness about sarcoma and the challenges faced by patients. Pandora's legacy extends far beyond her fundraising efforts; she touched countless lives with her warmth and resilience.

On behalf of everyone at Sarcoma UK, I extend our deepest condolences to Pandora's family, including her mother, Lady Mary, her sister, Cressida Bonas, her two sons, and all who loved her. We are immensely grateful for the difference Pandora made to our organisation and to others affected by sarcoma. We at Sarcoma UK will honour her by continuing our mission with renewed determination. Pandora's kindness, courage, and indomitable spirit will forever remain in our hearts."

We're thinking of Cressida and Pandora's whole family at this time.