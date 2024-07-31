Sweet Valley High's Brittany and Cynthia Daniel share special tribute to the late Francine Pascal

Brittany and Cynthia Daniel, known for their iconic roles as Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield in the beloved TV adaptation of Sweet Valley High, have shared heartfelt memories of Francine Pascal, the creator of the cherished book series.

The twin sisters, now 48, fondly recall their time working on the show, which captivated audiences for four seasons from 1994 to 1998.

“She touched the hearts and minds of so many with her entertaining and relatable portrayals of teenage life,” Brittany and Cynthia expressed to People. “We always felt loved and appreciated by Francine. She’ll be greatly missed."

Francine Pascal passed away on July 28 at the age of 92 from lymphoma, as confirmed by her daughter Laurie Wenk-Pascal to The New York Times. Pascal’s death marks the end of an era for the many fans who grew up with her stories, which became a staple of young adult literature.

A representative from St. Martin's Publishing Group, the publishers of the Sweet Valley High series, also paid tribute, stating, "St. Martin's is proud to have been a publisher of Francine Pascal's Sweet Valley High series, whose iconic and beloved characters captivated generations of teens and adults."

Born on May 13, 1932, in Manhattan and raised in Jamaica, Queens, Francine Pascal had a passion for storytelling from an early age. She studied journalism at New York University and began her career as a freelance writer, contributing to popular magazines such as True Confessions, Modern Screen, Cosmopolitan, and Ladies’ Home Journal.

In the late 1970s, Pascal made her debut in young adult literature with Hangin’ Out With Cici in 1977, which later inspired a sequel and a television special. Her talent for capturing the teenage experience was further showcased in her subsequent novels, My First Love and Other Disasters (1979) and The Hand-Me-Down Kid (1980).

However, it was in the 1980s that Pascal achieved widespread recognition with the launch of the Sweet Valley High series. Envisioning the series as a teenage counterpart to the popular CBS show Dallas, Pascal tapped into the quintessential high school experience.

“Sweet Valley is the essence of high school,” Francine remarked in 1988. “It's that moment before reality hits when you really do believe in the romantic values — sacrifice, love, loyalty, friendship — before you get jaded and slip off into adulthood.”

The series followed the lives of identical twins Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield, who Pascal described as "the most adorable, dazzling 16-year-old girls imaginable.” The Sweet Valley High books resonated with countless readers, selling over 200 million copies worldwide. The franchise's success led to numerous spin-offs, including Sweet Valley Twins, Sweet Valley Kids, and Sweet Valley Junior High, further cementing Pascal's legacy in young adult fiction.