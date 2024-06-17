Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas shares rare photos of adventurous son Wilbur

Cressida Bonas' fans can count on one hand the number of times she's shared photos of her son Wilbur. The actress, 35, is notoriously private about her family life with Harry Wentworth-Stanley, but she made an exception on Father's Day to post cute pictures of their little boy exploring in the sunshine.

Dressed in a long-sleeved top layered underneath a blue romper, Wilbur sported a mop of platinum blonde hair as he stood next to a fence separating the meadows. On the other side, a curious horse slowly made its way towards Cressida's one-year-old son in the series of photos, which ended with Wilbur stroking its nose.

"The boy and the horse… I’m not sure what these two were chatting about, but it looked important," the doting mother captioned the adorable photos, which many described as "beautiful" and "precious."

Cressida and Harry's love story

Cressida dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014

Cressida famously dated Prince Harry for two years from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced by Princess Eugenie.

After they split, Cressida rekindled her romance with her university sweetheart Harry Wentworth-Stanley. The couple met at Leeds University and dated briefly before the property developer left for a year abroad in Argentina.

© Instagram Cressida and Harry got engaged in 2018 after meeting at Leeds Uni

The duo announced their engagement in August 2018 following a four-year relationship. Cressida told the Evening Standard that Harry proposed "in a traditional way" but said they were not planning a "huge wedding."

The White House Farm star and the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in July 2020 with only a handful of guests present.

Cressida's journey to motherhood

© Getty Cressida shares Wilbur with her husband Harry

Cressida and Harry welcomed baby Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley in late 2022, but the model later revealed her path to motherhood wasn't easy.

The actress said they struggled to conceive for two years before turning to IVF. "I spent time and money on reflexology, nutritionists, acupuncture and psychics…Even a German healer who speaks to angels," she wrote exclusively in The Sunday Times.

© Instagram The actress welcomed baby son Wilbur in November 2022

After feeling as though "nothing was working" and "as if my body was failing me", she and Harry turned to IVF. "I count myself extremely lucky that IVF worked for us the first time," she continued.

Cressida was pictured walking with a pram in November 2022 but didn't share her first photo of Wilbur until January 2023. Hugging her newborn and her pet dog, she wrote: "Welcoming 2023 with these 2 treasures. Happy New Year everybody!"

