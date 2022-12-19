Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas reveals IVF struggle after welcoming baby son The actress has opened up about her difficult journey to conceive

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas is the proud mother of a baby boy, born last month, but has now revealed her journey to motherhood wasn't without its struggles.

Writing exclusively in The Sunday Times, the actress, who is married to Harry Wentworth-Stanley, has revealed they struggled to conceive for two years before turning to IVF.

"I spent time and money on reflexology, nutritionists, acupuncture and psychics…Even a German healer who speaks to angels," she explained.

She went on to reveal that despite trying all sorts, "nothing was working" and as she felt "as if my body was failing me" she and Harry turned to IVF.

"I count myself extremely lucky that IVF worked for us the first time," she went on to write.

Cressida welcomed her first son with Harry back in November

"But what I learnt from my experience is that whether you've been trying for months or years, there are too many couples who struggle along the infertility path in silence."

Cressida went on to explain that whilst the IVF was hard and she had to overcome her fear of needles, she began to do things she loves again, like dancing.

Harry and Cressida married in 2020

She also learned of the importance of community, "having a space to unravel and share is perhaps where we can regain our confidence and power," she writes.

Cressida and Harry welcomed their first child together two years after their wedding, which took place whilst Covid restrictions were in place and took only two weeks to plan.

The 33-year-old famously dated Prince Harry between 2012 until 2014 after the pair were first introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.

The former couple remain on good terms, with Cressida attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials back in 2018.

