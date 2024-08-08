Robin Roberts' wife Amber gives health update in personal new footage

Amber Laign, the wife of Good Morning America host Robin Roberts, got candid about her own health journey this week, revealing in an Instagram post that she has been living with medical menopause.

"Many breast cancer treatments can lead to what's known as medical menopause. This isn't your typical menopause," she began in the video.

"It's induced when treatments like chemotherapy, hormone therapy, or ovarian suppression therapy affect the ovaries, causing them to slow down or stop producing hormones prematurely."

Recommended video You may also like GMA’s Robin Roberts' wife Amber dances away during their Portugal vacation

"This sudden shift can bring about menopause symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings, often more abruptly than natural menopause. It's a challenging side effect that many women face during and after their fight with cancer."

Amber, a massage therapist from San Francisco, founded Plant Juice Oils, which she started after supporting her partner Robin on her "health journey" and with "everyday health struggles", according to the website.

In the video, Amber went on to describe the brand's latest product, Chill Out Cooling Spray, aimed to "offer a bit of comfort during these hot flush moments".

© Shutterstock Robin Roberts and Amber Laign began dating in 2005

"You're not alone," she finished. "Let's support and uplift each other through every challenge."

Amber's wife Robin is no stranger to health scares; in 2007, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, followed by a diagnosis of a rare bone marrow disease named myelodysplastic syndrome. The 63-year-old underwent life-saving surgery to receive a bone marrow transplant and has been in remission for over 12 years.

Robin has been outspoken about her health journey from the outset; in January this year, she shared on Good Morning America how research is crucial to eventually eradicating the bone marrow disease.

© Getty Images Amber supported her wife through breast cancer in 2007

"One of the most crucial things about this research is that not needing a fully matched donor helps address the ethnic disparities in getting that crucial transplant," she said.

"There was no one for me. So, if my sister had not been the match…now, ten years later, it's amazing. I just know the families; it gives them hope."

Amber has remained by Robin's side through her illness; the host told Ellen in 2014 that during her treatment, Amber had been "right there beside me every step of the way" and "very, very supportive".

© Instagram The lovebirds married in a large ceremony in September 2023

The couple tied the knot in September last year, with 250 guests attending their Connecticut ceremony. Robin posted a sweet snap from the day to her Instagram of the two holding hands in their wedding dresses; she captioned the post, "An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!"

Robin came out publicly in 2013; she revealed on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast the fear she held before deciding to disclose her sexuality.

Robin came out publicly in 2013

"I would walk down the street with Amber, and if somebody saw us, I would introduce her," she said. "I wasn't trying to hide but yet, I wasn't ready to, to fully... And part of it is, and I've never said this before; part of it is because of my Christianity."

"I was afraid that people, they think you can't be gay and a Christian. And I am. I am, and I was so fearful that I would be shunned."