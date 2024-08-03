GMA's Robin Roberts, 63, has barely aged a day in stunning throwback photo

Robin Roberts has been a staple on GMA for almost two decades – and she looks just as youthful now as the day she started.

The 63-year-old stunned fans when she shared a gorgeous throwback photo featuring her mother and the author Missy Buchanan to promote her appearance on GMA this week.

Robin looks beautiful in the image with her beaming pearly whites and short hair and appears to have barely aged a day since.

Missy and Robin have built a great friendship over the years and the TV star shared several photos of them. Her appearance on GMA was particularly meaningful to Robin as they bonded while collaborating on her late mother, Lucimarian Tolliver Roberts' memoir.

Captioning the post, Robin penned: "@GoodMorningAmerica...author #MissyBuchanan joins us LIVE...talking about her new book, "Feeling Your Way Through Grief".

"It's a deeply personal reflection on navigating grief following the death of her husband and finding faith on your journey toward healing."

Robin added: "Missy is very near and dear to my family's heart...and I will always cherish our time together collaborating with momma on her memoir "My Story, My Song: Mother-Daughter Reflections on Life and Faith".

Her followers loved the photos, with one commenting: "Love these pictures." A second said: "Wow, so beautiful." A third added: "Lovely image."

Robin's latest post comes after she celebrated the 19th anniversary of her first date with her wife, Amber Laign.

The couple were set up on a blind date in 2005 by mutual friends and in honor of their anniversary, Robin took to Instagram on Saturday, July 8, and shared a sweet, loved-up selfie that captured Amber planting a kiss on her cheek.

She wrote in her caption: "Ohhhh what a night! 19 years ago mutual friends Alex and Bert set us up on a blind date…" before recalling: "One that the 2 of us had canceled several times!"

Robin added: "So glad we finally said yes…and then said I do. We wish all an equally #blessedweekend."

Though Robin and Amber started dating in 2005, they kept their relationship private for almost ten years until Robin came out as gay in 2013.

In an open letter, which was posted on Facebook, she said: "At this moment I am at peace and filled with joy and gratitude. I am grateful to God, my doctors and nurses for my restored good health. I am grateful for my sister, Sally-Ann, for being my donor and giving me the gift of life."

She added: "I am grateful for my entire family, my long-time girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together."

Robin and Amber tied the knot in September 2023 in the backyard of their home in Connecticut.

Speaking with the New York Times shortly before their wedding, Robin reflected: "I could not have imagined as a young girl growing up in Mississippi that I'd be sitting here with you in New York City, with my fiancée who is a woman, and freely, openly and passionately talking about it."