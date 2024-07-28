Skip to main contentSkip to footer
GMA's Robin Roberts shares loved-up photo with wife Amber Laign as they celebrate special milestone
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 19: TV anchor Robin Roberts (L) and Amber Laign attends 11th Annual GLSEN Respect awards at Gotham Hall on May 19, 2014 in New York City.

Robin Roberts shares loved-up photo with wife Amber Laign as they celebrate special milestone

The Good Morning America anchor and her wife have been together for 19 years

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Robin Roberts and her wife Amber Laign have a very special milestone to celebrate.

Over the weekend, the Good Morning America anchor and the massage therapist marked the 19th anniversary of their first meeting, on a blind date.

Plus, it's not the only milestone the couple will be celebrating this summer, as come September 8, they'll also be celebrating their very first anniversary as a married couple.

In honor of the special day, Robin took to Instagram on Saturday, July 8, and shared a sweet, loved-up selfie that captured Amber planting a kiss on her cheek.

She wrote in her caption: "Ohhhh what a night! 19 years ago mutual friends Alex and Bert set us up on a blind date…" before recalling: "One that the 2 of us had canceled several times!"

But they were clearly meant to be, and Robin added: "So glad we finally said yes…and then said I do. We wish all an equally #blessedweekend."

Robin's GMA colleagues and fans alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with their congratulatory messages, with DeMarco Morgan writing: "This is definitely what LOVE & HAPPINESS looks like [for sure]!!!" as Rebecca Jarvis added: "Picture of happiness," plus Whit Johnson also wrote: "Love this beautiful love story!"

Others followed suit with: "Happy 'finding each other' anniversary to you & Sweet Amber," and: "Love you both so much! Congratulations!!!! Many more blessed years to go!!!!" as well as: "Have a blessed weekend too!! Celebrating your love!! We love you! Love this photo!! Angels you both are!!"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 16:Robin Roberts and Amber Laign seen on set of "Good Morning America" on August 16, 2023 in New York City.
Amber and Robin have been together for almost two decades

Though Robin and Amber started dating in 2005, they kept their relationship private for almost ten years, and it wasn't until 2013 that Robin came out.

Robin Roberts in a gold dress and Amber Laign in a pink dress
They first revealed their relationship to the public in 2013

Speaking with the New York Times shortly before their wedding, she reflected: "I could not have imagined as a young girl growing up in Mississippi that I'd be sitting here with you in New York City, with my fiancée who is a woman, and freely, openly and passionately talking about it."

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign enjoyed another celebration
The couple tied the knot on September 8, 2023

By 2014, they had thought about getting married, though it wasn't until the Covid-19 pandemic that they seriously considered it. 

"It was just kind of one of those things that we talked about off and on over the years," Robin recalled, emphasizing: "We don't need a piece of paper, we know our love is real."

