Robin Roberts shares loved-up photo with wife Amber Laign as they celebrate special milestone

Robin Roberts and her wife Amber Laign have a very special milestone to celebrate.

Over the weekend, the Good Morning America anchor and the massage therapist marked the 19th anniversary of their first meeting, on a blind date.

Plus, it's not the only milestone the couple will be celebrating this summer, as come September 8, they'll also be celebrating their very first anniversary as a married couple.

In honor of the special day, Robin took to Instagram on Saturday, July 8, and shared a sweet, loved-up selfie that captured Amber planting a kiss on her cheek.

She wrote in her caption: "Ohhhh what a night! 19 years ago mutual friends Alex and Bert set us up on a blind date…" before recalling: "One that the 2 of us had canceled several times!"

But they were clearly meant to be, and Robin added: "So glad we finally said yes…and then said I do. We wish all an equally #blessedweekend."

Robin's GMA colleagues and fans alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with their congratulatory messages, with DeMarco Morgan writing: "This is definitely what LOVE & HAPPINESS looks like [for sure]!!!" as Rebecca Jarvis added: "Picture of happiness," plus Whit Johnson also wrote: "Love this beautiful love story!"

Others followed suit with: "Happy 'finding each other' anniversary to you & Sweet Amber," and: "Love you both so much! Congratulations!!!! Many more blessed years to go!!!!" as well as: "Have a blessed weekend too!! Celebrating your love!! We love you! Love this photo!! Angels you both are!!"

Though Robin and Amber started dating in 2005, they kept their relationship private for almost ten years, and it wasn't until 2013 that Robin came out.

Speaking with the New York Times shortly before their wedding, she reflected: "I could not have imagined as a young girl growing up in Mississippi that I'd be sitting here with you in New York City, with my fiancée who is a woman, and freely, openly and passionately talking about it."

By 2014, they had thought about getting married, though it wasn't until the Covid-19 pandemic that they seriously considered it.

"It was just kind of one of those things that we talked about off and on over the years," Robin recalled, emphasizing: "We don't need a piece of paper, we know our love is real."