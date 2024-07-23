GMA anchors' off-screen relationships revealed — more on Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, David Muir, and their co-hosts

The anchors of ABC News' morning news show Good Morning America have worked together for years now, but several also balance a host of other commitments when the hours are up. It's surprising to learn, though, that their bonds off-screen go way deeper than just being colleagues.

The many hosts of the show have developed lasting friendships over the years, some having been part of the team for over a decade, and have supported each other through major milestones in life, whether joyous or devastating.

Read on as we explore more of the relationships between the GMA co-anchors outside the studios, from Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos' constant ribbing, to Robin Roberts and David Muir's close bond…

Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos going at it

With years of friendship comes the ability to joke around with each other, and Michael and George have nailed that aspect of the show completely.

The two anchors aren't afraid to rib at each other when the time is right, especially Michael, who frequents a playful jab at George from time to time, while the latter prefers a sly comment.

Most notably, the former NFL star will frequently taunt George about his shyness when it comes to dancing, a carrot that the latter often dangles over his head. In fact, George did ultimately give Michael what he was promised (somewhat) on his birthday, check it out in the video below…

GMA's George Stephanopoulos surprises Michael Strahan live on air

Robin Roberts, the heart of the show

Robin, in particular, is the one who exhibits the closest bonds with many of her fellow anchors in the ABC News family, having been there for over two decades at this point.

The former basketball star has hosted the ABC news show with George for nearly 15 years, after they started co-anchoring in 2009, and they've remained close friends on and off the show ever since.

As fellow sports fanatics and prior athletes, Robin and Michael possess a playful relationship that comes through effortlessly on the air, and the former was also present when Michael was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in early 2023.

Her closest off-screen relationships are with David, Sam Champion, and Gio Benitez, thanks to the tight connection built between Robin and David thanks to their years of working on breaking news and primetime segments together.

Sam, Gio, and Robin, in particular, are close as prominent LGBTQ+ anchors on national television, and thanks to their shared experiences, their spouses are also very tight. The three couples often vacation with each other and even went on an extended bachelorette trip together before Robin's wedding last year.

David Muir and his 20/20 co-anchors

As one of the two co-hosts of the ABC special series 20/20, David has built a close working relationship with his two most recent co-anchors, Amy Robach and Deborah Roberts.

David and Amy frequently championed each other on social media and loved to joke around with each other on set, but once Amy left GMA in 2022, Deborah stepped in.

After being named permanent co-anchor last year, Deborah and David's friendship grew exponentially, attending holiday parties together, and always celebrating each other on social media. In fact, Deborah's husband Al Roker even quipped in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that their chemistry was a "little too good."

Lara Spencer and George Stephanopoulos' common bond

Lara Spencer and George, while great friends like their other GMA cohorts, found common ground last year when they became empty nesters.

Not only did both their youngest children, George's daughter Harper Stephanopoulos and Lara's daughter Katharine Haffenreffer, leave home at the same time, but both also joined Vanderbilt University as part of their Fall 2023 class.

In fact, when Ali Wentworth marked the pain of dropping their daughter off at college, Lara extended her support as well, writing: "I hear you sister. I am at the airport with a giant lump in my throat. I don't want to leave. It's going to feel too real. The house will be too quiet. The music won't be blaring. Her room will be neat. My clothes will not be missing. I don't like it one bit."