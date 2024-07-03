Travis Barker makes surprising confession about how he and Kourtney Kardashian became a couple

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are loved up parents to their son Rocky, and they've known each other a long time. But fans might be surprised about how they became a couple, as the Blink-182 drummer opened up about what drew them to each other.

The couple started out as workout buddies - and it led to them growing closer, according to Travis.

© @travisbarker Instagram Kourtney and Travis share a kiss

"It's one of the main reasons we were so close. We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship — we were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all," he said to People.

The couple, who married in 2022, still have a workout routine together which helps them make time for each other: "We'll do Pilates together, we'll carve out a half hour or an hour every day to go out", he added.

The star continued that they have even introduced each other to different foods, as he "stole" her avocado shake recipe, while he introduced her to matcha "back in the day".

Kourtney "eats a vegan diet probably about 75 percent of the time", and so does Travis, as she "introduced" him to that lifestyle.

Travis' comments on wellness come as he promotes his latest endeavor, Run Travis Run, which will allow fans to join him on a run and offers a "360-degree experience of health, wellness and mindful explorations".

His interest in fitness and running stems from his plane accident in 2008, which burnt 70% of his body. Introducing the initiative, he explained: "I was told by doctors that I may never be able to walk or play drums the same again. I was never athletic and I never played sports but I immediately had this urge to prove everyone wrong including myself."

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Kourtney supports Travis' latest venture

Travis and Kourtney have known each other since 2006, when the drummer was dating Paris Hilton, a friend of Kourtney's sister Kim. He moved to her neighborhood in 2007 and reportedly always held a candle for her.

"I knew she lived in Calabasas, and I knew she was the love of my life, and I didn't even know her like that, but I just knew if I couldn't date her or be with her because she was with someone else that at least I could live by her," he revealed, referring to Kourtney's long relationship with Scott Disick.