Reba McEntire, 69, shares sweet snap of her beloved mother for very special occasion

Like mother, like daughter! Reba McEntire has shared an adorable snap of her beloved mama with fans in honor of National Books Lovers Day, and a picture of Reba in her own library, revealing her similarities to her mother.

The picture shows her mom Jacqueline sitting on an outcrop with head tucked in a book. Reba has her head resting on her mom's lap.

© Instagram Reba sits with her head resting on her mom's lap as her mom reads a book

"Today is #NationalBookLoversDay and I couldn’t think of a better day to celebrate my Mama! She loved reading, and we created a special library of all her books @rebasplace in Atoka, OK," Reba captioned the picture. "You can read stories about her, my family and so much more, all in my book #NotThatFancy!"

Jacqueline died at the age of 93 in 2020 after a cancer diagnosis, and Reba has always credited her mom with getting her into singing.

© Instagram Reba lounges in a library

"She encouraged us, we were The Singing McEntires when we were in high school, junior high." she told Today Show in 2022.

Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots is the lifestyle book Reba published alongside the album of the same name later in 2023.

© Michael Tran Reba and her beloved mom in 2016

"The book is a fun book," she shared with fans. "Sometimes you have books like autobiographies that are really diving into stuff. This is just a fun book. You can look through it, you can read it front to back. It’s got recipes, stories, new pictures people haven’t seen before—talking about my family, my faith, my friends— and then recipes that are from the restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma called Reba’s Place."

Reba's Place is the bar and restaurant Reba opened in Aroka, Oklahoma in 2023.

Reba, who is reportedly worth a whopping $95 million, is a country music superstar who has also branched out into TV. She will also continue as a mentor on NBC's The Voice this fall.

At NBC's Upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in May it was revealed that Gwen Stefani will return to the show after a season-long break for her eighth time in the chair. She will be joined by Reba, entering her third stint as a coach, plus two new musicians – hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg and Canadian crooner Michael Bublé.

