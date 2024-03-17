Reba McEntire addresses claims she called Taylor Swift 'an entitled little brat' – what she said

Reba McEntire is setting the record straight, and coming to Taylor Swift's defense.

The country icon and The Voice judge has responded to internet rumors that claimed she called the "Cruel Summer" singer "an entitled little brat" after their attendance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas back in February.

The "I'm a Survivor" singer attended the star-studded NFL championship to perform the national anthem, while the Eras Tour performer was there cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the big game.

Over the weekend, Reba took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of the Facebook post that seemingly sparked the rumors of her supposed animosity towards Taylor, from an account called "America Loves Liberty."

The post was claiming Reba talked about "how disappointed" she was while performing the national anthem to supposedly look up and see Taylor "laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event."

It then erroneously quoted her as saying: "I let her have it afterward. She's an entitled little brat."

In her caption, Reba was quick to declare: "Please don't believe everything you see on the Internet," and maintained: "I did not say this."

Plus, gushing about Taylor, she added: "Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry."

© Getty Reba and Taylor at the 2010 CMT Music Awards

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and defend and praise her for the gracious denial of the rumors, with one writing: "Anybody who has actually been a Reba fan for a minute now would KNOW Reba would never act like that," as others followed suit with: "Good gracious. As though you would have ever said such a thing," and: "As soon as I saw this stupid story, I knew it was a lie. @reba leads the industry with class, she would never do anything like this. People need to get a life."

Taylor of course got her start in country music with the release of her debut album in 2006 – titled Taylor Swift – the lead single being the iconic song "Tim McGraw." Tim along with his wife Faith Hill have been big supporters of her since the start of her career.

© Getty Taylor along with Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Travis' mom Donna Kelce and more friends during the Super Bowl

Back in 2009, Reba presented Taylor with the Crystal Milestone Award at the 44th annual Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs). Two years later, she was also the one to present her with the Entertainer of the Year award at the 45th annual CMA Awards; Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton were the other nominees.

In her speech, Taylor said: "One of my favorite things about this year is the camaraderie between all these artists that, I just make a phone call and say, 'Hey do you want to come sing with me?' and there were a lot of artists who showed up and out of the goodness of their heart came out and performed for the fans at my shows, and I'd like to thank those artists."

