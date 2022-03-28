Reba McEntire leaves audience in tears after 'emotional' Oscars performance Reba performed Somehow You Do live from the 2022 Oscars.

Reba McEntire left Diane Warren in tears on Sunday after she performed 'Somehow You Do' live from the 2022 Oscars.

The country star sang the song, nominated for Best Original Song from the film Four Good Days, and written by 13-time Academy Award nominee Diane - who has yet to take home the trophy.

Reba looked magnificent on the stage as she wowed fans in a black V-neck velvet Dolce and Gabbana gown with embeished waist detailing. At the end of the song, the crowd cheered for her while many looked moved.

However, she admitted that she had been "very emotional" before the big moment as days before she was due to perform at the 1991 ceremony, eight members of her touring band were killed in a plane crash.

"I said yes to the Oscars in '91 and then the plane crash happened and then I went ahead and sang the song because I felt [road manager] Jim Hammon talking to me, saying, 'Go do it for us. We're checked out of this heartbreak hotel,'" the star shared, adding that she didn't "feel excited".

"And so I finally figured it out yesterday, I thought if I got too excited, something could happen. So I said, 'God, I'm just gonna give it up to you,' and it lifted like a hundred pounds. We went to rehearsal and I had a great time."

Before the ceremony, Reba walked the red carpet in a green sequin gown by Dolce and Gabbama and was joined by Diane for pictures.

