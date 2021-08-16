Reba McEntire delights fans with exciting career-related news The award-winning singer has a lot to look forward to!

Reba McEntire has had big hits spanning out over decades and is one the most beloved country stars of her time.

MORE: Reba McEntire breaks silence following health scare to mark joyous occasion

And what's more, the award-winning singer has decided to treat her fans to the ultimate compilation of all her greatest songs in one album.

Announcing the exciting news on social media over the weekend, Reba shared a preview cover of her upcoming album, Revived Remixed Revisited.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Reba McEntire opens up about her love life

The album features Reba on the front of the cover clutching onto her microphone against a glittery backdrop.

MORE: Country singer Reba McEntire shocks fans with devastating health update

MORE: Country star Carrie Underwood wows in strapless dress to reveal exciting news

Alongside the post, she wrote: "REVIVED includes some of my biggest hits as they’ve evolved over the years in my live show and features all new arrangements of songs like Is There Life Out There and Can’t Even Get The Blues recorded with my touring band!

"REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED available October 8th. Pre-order now at link in my bio!"

Reba McEntire delighted fans with some exciting news about a new album

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Can't wait!" while another wrote: "Fantastic, so excited!" A third added: "Yay! I'm looking forward to this album!"

MORE: Carrie Underwood announces celebratory news with her fans

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares rare family photos from staycation

Reba shared two more posts adding further details about album, both alongside the same album cover preview.

Reba has a legion of fans around the world

She wrote: "REMIXED puts a whole new spin on songs including “Little Rock” and “I’m A Survivor” - you don’t want to miss these! REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED available October 8th. Pre-order now at link in my bio!"

MORE: Savannah Guthrie recalls 'heartbreaking' incident on Today involving co-star Hoda Kotb

MORE: Dolly Parton surprises fans with major Reba McEntire collaboration

The third post read: "On REVISITED, I worked with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to strip back and recut songs like Somebody Should Leave and Consider Me Gone, and I finally got to record with my hero @dollyparton on a brand new version of Does He Love You."

Reba's news is something for her to look forward to after she recently contracted Covid, despite having been vaccinated.

The award-winning star with boyfriend Rex Lin

Not only did the country star fall ill, but so did her boyfriend Rex Lin. Luckily she is now recovered and she recently urged all her followers to "stay home" and be safe in a message posted on TikTok.

MORE: Dolly Parton is almost unrecognisable in adorable childhood photo

Reba began dating actor Rex in early 2020, having their first date in January. But when the pandemic hit they moved their romance virtually, and she previously revealed that it had been "good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on, discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.