Michelle Obama and husband Barack Obama 'couldn't be happier' as they share emotional statement

Michelle Obama and former President of the United States Barack Obama have thrown their support behind Kamala Harris' Vice-Presidential pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

"Like Vice President Harris, Governor @Tim_Walz believes that government works to serve us. Not just some of us, but all of us. That’s what makes him an outstanding governor, and that’s what will make him an even better vice president," Obama shared in an emotional statement that underlined just how important this pick can be for a candidate.

"Michelle and I couldn’t be happier for Tim and Gwen, their family, and our country."

© Stephen Maturen Rep. Tim Walz (D-MN) and his son Gus Walz celebrate while entering his election night party on August 14, 2018

Obama was President from 2009 to 2017 and he picked Joe Biden as his VP pick; Biden is now President but has stepped down from the 2024 election and his VP Harris is now running for the Democratic party.

"When a presidential candidate chooses a running mate, it says a lot about who they are and what kind of president they'll be," he continued.

"Do they pick someone inexperienced and polarizing who will deepen our divisions? Or do they pick someone with the judgment to make tough decisions, and the character to believe that every voice counts and everyone deserves an equal chance? By selecting Tim Walz to be her vice president from a pool of outstanding Democrats, Kamala Harris has chosen an ideal partner - and made it clear exactly what she stands for."

Obama, 63, added: "Governor Walz doesn't just have the experience to be vice president, he has the values and the integrity to make us proud. Like Vice President Harris, Governor Walz believes that the government works to serve us.

"Not just some of us, but all of us. That's what makes him an outstanding governor, and that's what will make him an even better vice president, ready on day one. Michelle and I couldn't be happier for Tim and Gwen, their family, and our country."

© Chip Somodevilla U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama walk across the South Lawn in 2016

The Republican party has chosen Donald Trump, 74, the President between 2017 and 2021 for their 2024 nominee; his VP pick is JD Vance, a junior Senator from Ohio with 18 months of governing experience.

Harris confirmed Walz would be her pick on Tuesday August 6, 2024, beating out other possible contenders such as Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

© Instagram Tim Walz with his family, including wife Gwen, and kids Hope and Gus

Walz, 60, had become increasingly popular in the last two weeks, however, due to his varied resume: he joined the National Guard after high school and served in the 1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery for 24 years. He then became a high school teacher, taught the football team and led

© Andrew Harnik U.S. President Joe Biden endorsed Kamala

They welcomed two children via IVF in 2001 and 2006, daughter Hope, 23, and son Gus, 18.

On July 12, Biden, 81, announced he would be ending his reelection campaign and said he would be endorsing Kamala, 59, instead.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump," he told voters.

Michelle and Barack have also endorsed Harris.