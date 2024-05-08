Meet Drake's son Adonis: all about his mom Sophie Brussaux and the diss track that revealed his identity

Drake is a proud father to son Adonis Graham, now six, but his road to fatherhood wasn't always the smoothest.

Though Adonis was born on October 11, 2017, it wasn't until May of the following year that the world learned of his existence, and not until late June of 2018 that the "Child's Play" singer confirmed he was his father.

Below, learn all there is to know about Adonis, from who his mom is, her battle to prove Drake was the father, and their relationship now.

Who is Adonis' mom?

Adonis was born out of a brief romance Drake, 37, had with Sophie Brussaux, 34 – formerly an adult film star, now an artist, originally from Bordeaux, France – in January of 2017.

Though she had claimed shortly after that she was pregnant with his child, which he quickly denied, it's a diss track from Pusha T, "The Story of Adidon," that is largely credited for revealing news of Adonis' existence.

Released on May 29, 2018, some of the lyrics include: "Sophie knows better as your baby mother," and: "A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap," as well as: "Adonis is your son. And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real. Love that baby, respect that girl," accusing Drake of a supposed Adidas campaign that would have featured his son.

© Instagram Sophie shared a Father's Day tribute to Drake in 2022

Did Drake have a DNA test done?

Though Drake had initially denied that he was the father, a paternity test in March of 2018 proved he was, and he later confirmed the news himself with the release of his double album Scorpion in June, in which he rapped: "The kid is mine," and: "I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world. I was hidin' the world from my kid."

Drake has also admitted he wasn't involved in his son's life for some time after he was born; in the song "Papi's Home," he rapped: "I walked out on my only son," and: "See your mother raised a fine young man. Daddy's home. And I know I missed so much of your life."

© Getty Drake and Adonis at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Does Drake have a relationship with Sophie?

A year after Adonis was born, and some months after Drake confirmed he was the father, during an appearance on HBO's The Shop, he shared: "We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible," of him and his son's mom, adding: "Now, I'm just really excited to be a great father."

In June of 2022, Sophie shared a sweet tribute for Drake in honor of Father's Day; she posted a photo on Instagram of a portrait of the father and son, and wrote: "Happy Father's Day @champagnepapi so grateful for the amazing father you are to our son."

© Getty The father-son duo have often been seen attending basketball games together

Drake's relationship with Adonis

Despite their Rocky start, Drake today never shies away from gushing about his role as a father and sharing sweet photos and videos of Adonis, who splits his time between Toronto with his dad and France with his mom, on Instagram.

Plus, he's already following in his father's footsteps, and in October of last year, he released his very own rap song, his first, titled "My Man," which he performed at his sixth birthday party.