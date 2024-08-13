Kamala Harris' adorable nieces steal the show in must-see backstage video from rally

Kamala Harris' adorable great-nieces, Amara, 7, and Leela Ajagu, 5, stole the spotlight in the most heartwarming way during a recent rally.

The daughters of Kamala’s niece, author, and entrepreneur Meena Harris, are quickly becoming little style icons in their own right, and it’s easy to see why.

In a delightful backstage video that has since gone viral, the two young girls can be seen rushing to give their "Aunty Kamala" a big, loving hug.

Kamala Harris' adorable nieces steal the show

The video, posted by Meena on Instagram, was captioned with the simple yet sweet phrase, "Here for the hugs." The post quickly garnered a flood of comments from fans, with many noting, "They love their aunty so much," and another adding, "So adorable... they are the future of our country. She is fighting for them."

This isn’t the first time Amara and Leela have captured hearts with their charm and style. Back in 2021, the sisters made headlines when they sported matching faux-fur leopard-print coats at the inauguration of their great-aunt Kamala Harris, who had just made history as the first woman, and the first Black and South Asian woman, to become the Vice President of the United States.

© Instagram Kamala's adorable neices

These eye-catching coats, custom-made by the female-founded childrenswear brand iloveplum, were not just any fashion statement—they were a sartorial homage to Kamala herself.

Meena proudly shared the story behind the coats on social media, explaining that they were designed to resemble a coat Kamala wore as a child, featured in a cherished family photo.

© Instagram The girls stole the show at the rally

The coats were also a nod to the vice president’s roots, as they were stitched and sewn in Oakland, California—Kamala’s hometown.

"Special coats to look just like Auntie's," Meena wrote on Twitter, accompanying the message with the nostalgic family photo, which included a young Kamala, Meena’s mother Maya Harris, and their grandmother, Shyamala Gopalan.

© Instagram Kamala with her adorable nieces

The thoughtful design was such a hit that iloveplum announced they would be making the coat available to the public, aptly naming it "The Kamala." It's clear that style and substance run deep in the Harris family, with the next generation already following in their trailblazing aunt’s footsteps.

Meena has been sharing glimpses of her family’s journey throughout Kamala’s historic rise, offering fans an intimate look at their excitement and pride.

© Instagram Meera with her gorgeous daughters back in 2021

Just before the inauguration, she posted an adorable snap of Amara and Leela bundled up in matching white puffer coats, paired with salmon-colored dresses and Doc Marten boots. The caption read, "They're screaming 'INAUGURAAAATIONNNNN'," perfectly capturing the girls' exuberance on such a monumental day.

In another moving post, Meena posed with her mother in front of the Capitol, a place that now holds even more significance for their family. The caption, "WE IN HERE AMERICA," spoke volumes.