President Joe Biden finally addresses decision to drop out of 2024 race, talks late son Beau — live updates

President Joe Biden sat down for his first interview since announcing his decision in July to drop out of the 2024 Presidential race after being the presumptive democratic nominee.

He spoke with campaign and election correspondent Robert Costa of CBS News, airing on CBS News Sunday Morning. The conversation took place earlier this week at the White House.

Follow along as we share the biggest highlights from the conversation and watch a preview of the interview below in which the President details his decision to drop out…

Joe Biden breaks silence on Presidential race exit

Why he dropped out

Biden explained that despite it seeming like a neck-and-neck race with Donald Trump for the presidency, he expressed concern that the misgivings of others in the Democratic party and his colleagues might prove to be a distraction from what was at stake.

"I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic...I thought it'd be a real distraction." He also called himself a "transition President" when discussing why he first ran for office in 2020.

The support of his family

He gushed over the support of his family sitting beside him in the Oval Office when he addressed the nation for the first time following his decision to drop out of the race, and took a beat to gather himself when his late son Beau was mentioned.

"I can honestly say...I think of him all the time," he said. "Whenever I have a decision that's really hard to make, I literally think, 'What would Beau do?' He should be sitting here being interviewed, not me. He was really a fine man."

Final moments with Beau

Biden remembered some of his final moments with his late son. "We had a conversation toward the end when...we knew he wasn't gonna live. And he said, 'I'm gonna be okay, dad. I'm alright, I'm not afraid. But dad, you've gotta make me a promise..."

"'I know when it happens, you're gonna want to quit. You're not going to stay engaged...look at me, dad. Give me your word as a Biden, when I go you'll stay engaged. Give me your word.'"