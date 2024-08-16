Four suspects arrested in the tragic shooting of General Hospital's Johnny Wactor

Nearly three months after the tragic death of General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor, who was fatally shot at the age of 37, the Los Angeles Police Department has made significant progress in the investigation. On Thursday, August 15, the LAPD announced the arrest of multiple suspects linked to the shocking crime.

Johnny, beloved for his role as Brando Corbin on the long-running soap opera, was killed on May 25 after he encountered armed car thieves attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle.

The incident took place in downtown Los Angeles, as Johnny and a female colleague were walking to their cars after finishing a shift at a local bar. According to reports, Johnny courageously stepped in front of his colleague, raising his hands in an attempt to diffuse the dangerous situation, but tragically, he was shot.

In a statement, the LAPD revealed that they conducted search warrants at several locations throughout Los Angeles as part of their investigation into Johnny's death.

This led to the arrest of four individuals: Robert Barceleau, 18, of Huntington Park; Frank Olano, 22, of Inglewood; as well as Leonel Gutierrez, 18, and Sergio Estrada, 18, both from L.A. County. All four men have been booked on murder charges.

The arrests come just 11 days after the LAPD released still images, captured from video footage, showing the suspects and the stolen black Infiniti Q50 sedan they were allegedly driving on the day of Johnny's death. These images were crucial in identifying and apprehending the suspects.

Johnny’s brother, Grant, shared heartbreaking details of the incident with People. He explained that Johnny was simply trying to protect his colleague and deescalate the situation when he was senselessly gunned down. "He did not confront them," Grant said. "He did not try to stop them. He was just trying to diffuse the situation by stepping back."

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later confirmed that Johnny died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide. The news sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, where Wactor was not only respected for his acting talent but also loved for his kindness and generosity.

In the wake of this devastating loss, a GoFundMe page was set up to support Johnny's family with expenses. As of August 15, the fund has raised more than $144,000, a testament to the outpouring of love and support from fans and colleagues alike.

David Shaul, Johnny's agent, was among those who paid tribute to the late actor. In a statement to People, Shaul described Wactor as "a spectacular human being," highlighting his unwavering dedication to his craft and his exemplary moral character. "Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him," Shaul said.

"Standing for hard work, tenacity, and a never-give-up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession, he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be."

Shaul also spoke of the deep personal connection he shared with , saying, "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

Johnny's acting career spanned several notable roles in television and film. In addition to his memorable performance on General Hospital, he appeared in a variety of other popular shows, including Army Wives, NCIS, The OA, Westworld, and Station 19. He also made appearances in films such as The Passenger and Barbee Rehab.