Inside the tragic deaths of General Hospital stars

As America’s longest-running TV soap opera currently in production, General Hospital has captured audiences for over 60 years, notching more than 15,000 episodes since it first aired in 1963. However, recent tragic events have left fans questioning whether the show is cursed.

Following the brutal murder of actor Johnny Wactor, fans are reflecting on the numerous untimely and tragic deaths of cast members over the years.

1/ 9 Johnny Wactor Known for his role as Brando Corbin from 2020 to 2022, Johnny was gunned down in Los Angeles early on a Saturday morning. The 37-year-old actor was trying to stop thieves from stealing his car’s catalytic converter after leaving a rooftop bar with a female colleague. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Johnny could not be saved. The three masked suspects remain at large.



2/ 9 © ABC Photo Archives Robyn Bernard Robyn, who played Terry Brock from 1984 to 1990, was found dead in a field behind a business in San Jacinto, California. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office coroner stated that her cause of death is not yet available, but there were no signs of foul play. The 64-year-old actress, who gained fame playing a singer and restaurant owner in the fictional city of Port Charles, had been living in a mobile home and was known locally to be homeless.

3/ 9 © Paul Archuleta Billy Miller In September 2023, General Hospital fans were devastated by the news of Emmy-winning actor Billy Miller's death. The 43-year-old actor, who portrayed Jason Morgan and later his twin Drew Cain between 2014 and 2019, took his own life after battling bipolar disorder and depression. Miller was found dead in his Austin, Texas home, with the medical examiner’s report revealing he had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



4/ 9 Tyler Christopher Tyler Christopher, a General Hospital veteran who played Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop between 1996 and 2016, was found dead in his San Diego apartment in October last year. The 50-year-old actor had struggled with bipolar disorder and substance abuse. The local medical examiner’s report stated that Christopher died from ‘acute alcohol intoxication’ leading to asphyxia.

5/ 9 © Rodin Eckenroth Sonya Eddy The show has also mourned the loss of Sonya Eddy, who played head nurse Epiphany Johnson from 2006 in 543 episodes. Eddy, 55, died from complications following non-urgent surgery in December 2022. Her business partner, Tyler Ford, expressed his sorrow, stating, “She left an indelible imprint on every person she touched, both on and off the screen.”



6/ 9 Kristina Wagner's son Another heartbreaking loss was that of Kristina Wagner and Jack Wagner’s son, Harrison, who died at 27 from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and Alprazolam in 2022. Kristina, who has portrayed Felicia Jones Scorpio since 1984, and Jack, who played Frisco Jones, have openly grieved their son's death, setting up a scholarship fund in his honor to support young men at a sober living facility.

7/ 9 © Donaldson Collection Shelley Kepler In 2008, Shelley Kepler, who played nurse Amy Vining from 1979 to 2002, died from kidney failure at 49. Kepler became a fan favorite during her time on the show.

