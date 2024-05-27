General Hospital star dead at 37 years of age in tragic shooting

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Johnny Wactor, a beloved veteran of the TV soap General Hospital, was tragically shot and killed in Los Angeles over the weekend. He was only 37.

According to reports from TMZ, Johnny confronted thieves attempting to break into his car when the fatal incident occurred.

His mother, Scarlett, recounted the devastating sequence of events, revealing that her son had just finished his shift at a rooftop bar and was with a co-worker when he noticed three men tampering with his vehicle.

Scarlett explained that Johnny initially thought his car was being towed. As he approached the men to get more information, one of the suspects, who was wearing a mask, looked up and shot him.

© Instagram Johnny Wactor died aged just 37

"He didn’t try to fight them or stop them from taking anything," Scarlett told ABC7. "But they shot him anyway and fled the scene."

Paramedics arrived at the location around 3 a.m. and rushed Johnny to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspects remain unidentified and at large.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported an incident matching this tragic description, involving the theft of a catalytic converter near Pico Boulevard and Hope Street around 3:25 a.m. Officers indicated that the victim, believed to be Johnny, saw the men 'removing property' and tried to intervene, which led to the shooting.

© Getty Johnny confronted thieves attempting to break into his car when the fatal incident occurred

Johnny's career spanned several notable roles. He appeared in over 160 episodes of General Hospital as Brando Corbin from 2020 to 2022. His talent also graced the 2013 NBC drama series Siberia, where he was a series regular.

He had memorable multi-episode arcs in popular shows such as The OA, The Passenger, Westworld, and Hollywood Girl.

Johnny in General Hospital

Johnny’s first significant television break came with a three-episode guest role on the Lifetime series Army Wives. Beyond acting, he ventured into producing, with three upcoming projects listed on his IMDb page. He also showcased his writing talent in the short film Broken Riders.

Most recently, Johnny appeared in the horror anthology Dead Talk Tales: Volume I, released earlier this year. His Instagram page often displayed his passion for extreme sports like rock climbing, revealing a zest for life and adventure.

Johnny is survived by his mother Scarlett and brothers Lance and Grant. Scarlett described her son as a loving young man whose untimely death leaves a profound void in their hearts.