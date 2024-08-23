Pink's teen daughter Willow steals the show in epic performance with her mother at DNC

Pink stole the spotlight at the 2024 Democratic National Convention’s final night, delivering an unforgettable performance alongside her 13-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart.

The mother-daughter duo took to the stage in matching outfits just moments before Kamala Harris made history by accepting the Democratic nomination for president.

The atmosphere at Chicago’s United Center was electric, with music and politics coming together in a powerful celebration of unity, hope, and progress.

As the night unfolded, it became clear that this wasn’t just any performance for Pink. Known for her powerhouse vocals and fearless spirit, the singer brought her unique blend of heart and activism to the forefront, marking her first major political performance.

Pink performs with daughter Willow at DNC

In a moment of pure emotion, Pink and Willow performed a stirring rendition of one of Pink’s iconic hits, What About Us.

The bond between mother and daughter was palpable, adding a tender and personal touch to an already monumental evening. The crowd erupted in applause, fully aware that they were witnessing something truly special—a star using her platform not just to entertain, but to inspire.

© Kevin Dietsch Pink performs at the DNC

Pink, who has never shied away from speaking her mind, made headlines in 2022 when she boldly told her fans who supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade to “never listen to my music again” and “f- right off.” This fearless stance on women’s rights has only solidified her reputation as an artist unafraid to stand up for what she believes in, even at the risk of alienating some of her audience.

The convention, which has been a whirlwind of star-studded performances, also featured legendary acts such as Stevie Wonder, Maren Morris, John Legend, and Lil Jon. Each artist brought their own unique flair to the stage, but it was Pink’s performance that truly captured the spirit of the evening.

© Myung J. Chun Pink and Willow sing onstage

On the third night of the convention, John and Sheila E. paid a heartfelt tribute to vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s home state of Minnesota by performing Prince’s legendary hit “Let’s Go Crazy.” The late icon, who was born in Minneapolis, was celebrated in a way that only music could—a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of one of the greatest artists of all time.

The surprises didn’t end there. Stevie Wonder made a surprise appearance on Wednesday, taking the stage to perform his timeless anthem “Higher Ground.” The song’s message of resilience and hope resonated deeply with the audience, many of whom have looked to Wonder’s music for comfort and inspiration during challenging times. As he stood before the crowd, Wonder reminded everyone of the importance of this moment in history, urging them to “choose courage over complacency” and to “get up and go vote.”

© SAUL LOEB US singer Pink (C) and her daughter Willow (2nd L) sing What About Us

Lil Jon brought his signature energy to the convention during night two, pumping up the crowd with his 2013 hit “Turn Down for What” just before Georgia pledged their votes for Harris. His performance was a high-octane reminder of the power of music to unite and energize, especially in a political context.

© Chip Somodevilla Pink and Willow look so alike!

Throughout the convention, music played a key role in setting the tone for each night. DJ Cassidy curated a set of songs that introduced each state and territory during the delegate roll call, adding a celebratory vibe to the proceedings.

The importance of music in Harris’ campaign cannot be overstated—Beyoncé herself granted the team use of her empowering track “Freedom” for Harris’ historic White House run. The song, with its powerful lyrics and driving beat, was used in a new Harris-Walz ad that kicked off the DNC on Monday, setting the stage for what would become a convention filled with moments of inspiration and calls to action.