Pink's lookalike daughter Willow is unrecognizable as she pursues her dream

Pink's daughter Willow shares a lot of similarities with her mother, from how they look to a love of music. But as she took to a new skill, Willow looked absolutely unrecognizable.

The 13-year-old made her stage debut in a four night theater production of Bye Bye Birdie, which saw her don a red curly wig, a pink tulle shirt and purple shirt for her role. It was certainly different to her usual short buzzcut, which sees her practically twinning with her mom. Her father, Carey Hart, took to Instagram to share just how proud he was of his teenage daughter.

"I'm beyond proud of my lil girl, Willow. She just wrapped up her 4 night theater production of Bye Bye Birdie, and she killed it," he wrote. "I can’t believe how brave she is, and how she switches it on for her performance."

© @pink Instagram Willow debuted her buzzcut on Pink's Instagram

"To watch her progress over the last 5 years has been very special to watch. Can’t wait to see you on that broadway stage. With how hard you work, your talent, and commitment to theater, there is no doubt you will be there," he added.

Carey then added that Willow received some help in achieving her goals, as Pink helped her daughter for the part, adding: "Great work mama in helping Willz achieve her goals."

© Getty Willow Sage Hart and Pink at the Los Angeles No Kid Hungry Dinner held at a private residence on April 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

It's no secret that Willow is a talented musician, as debuted on the Billboard chart in 2021 with a mother-daughter duet for the song "Cover Me In Sunshine". Pink revealed that music had bonded the duo, explaining: "Willow and I find comfort in music, so we're putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort too."

Willow's love of musical theater may also root back to when she featured on The Greatest Showman: Reimagined, a tribute album for the musical film, at just seven years old. As just a child, she joined her mom to sing "A Million Dreams (Reprise)".

The singer has been open about her daughter's love of theater, explaining back in May that they were learning a new song together "which is exciting," before adding: "She's not totally on board yet. She's very into musical theater. I'm trying to get her to spread her wings a little bit."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Hart family in 2022

She told People that the new song genre was "Broadway," adding: "I want her to go do the damn thing."

Pink is set to take her tour back stateside from August 10, after finishing her UK and European leg of her summer carnival. With 35 tour dates from August to November, there's not much room for the singer to have a rest. No doubt she'll be keeping up with her two kids, Willow and Jameson, throughout.