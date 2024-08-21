Pink makes emotional statement and confesses 'I can't believe we just did that!'

Pink's hugely successful Summer Carnival tour continues around the nation with a recent stop at none other than the singer's hometown of Philadelphia, the second time she has done so on this tour after a pair of back-to-back concerts in September 2023.

The 44-year-old was born in 1979 in Doylestown Township, Pennsylvania, just 25 miles north of Philadelphia, and each return to her hometown calls for a special time.

On August 18, Pink stopped by Lincoln Financial Field for another sold out show, and this one proved to be extra meaningful, thanks to appearances from many close family members and friends in the crowd, including her mother Judy.

Recommended video You may also like Inside Pink's family home

The singer shared several outtakes from the show on her Instagram days later and emotionally reflected on being able to bring her biggest hits back home and feel the Philly love.

"Philly, I can't believe we just did that!!!" she exclaimed. "Thank you to my mom, my family, my friends, my junior high school guidance counselor and every single person who came out for a homecoming show that went beyond my wildest dreams!!"

"I am so proud to be from here," Pink continued to gush. "And a special shout out to The Bill Jolly Choir, who reunited with me last night for the first time since we recorded 'I Am Here' together. Thank you for sharing your extraordinary talent with us and for helping create one of my favorite moments in the show."

MORE: Pink rocks major transformation that is worlds away from her stage show

Fans took to the comments section to praise the singer for putting on such a phenomenal show, leaving responses like: "Why am I so proud of you??" and: "Great show. So glad the rain held off! The moon looked amazing too," as well as: "It was a beautiful moment and a powerful homecoming!! You crushed it."

© Getty Images Hometown shows have become a highlight for the singer!

The Summer Carnival tour has been a smash hit since it kicked off on June 7, 2023 in Bolton and will continue until November 18 of this year, finally wrapping up in Orlando after nearly 100 shows.

MORE: Pink's lookalike daughter Willow is unrecognizable as she pursues her dream

Like many of Pink's concert tours, it has grossed well, having earned over $360 million so far and reigning as the fifth most successful concert tour of all time by a woman, behind only her own Beautiful Trauma World Tour, Madonna's Sticky & Sweet Tour, Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, and Taylor Swift's ongoing Eras Tour.

© Getty Images The Summer Carnival tour is currently the fifth highest grossing tour of all time by a woman

However, during a recent conversation with CBS, the singer spoke about feeling like she wasn't being given as much credit as some of her peers were, especially with her record-breaking ticket and album sales.

MORE: Pink hints at 12-year-old daughter's eye-opening future – and it's a far cry from singing

When asked what she meant by that, Pink responded: "We sold three million tickets in the last six months, but you don't really hear about it unless you went."

© Getty Images The tour will finally conclude on November 18 in Orlando, Florida

"So at the end of the day, do I give a [expletive] who talks about me? As long as the mom and the daughter, or the dad who's in the Pink t-shirt, as well as his daughter and her three friends, had a fantastic time — or the gay couple that came together and felt super safe at my show because no one heckled them, that's what really matters."