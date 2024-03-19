Pink's mini-me daughter joins her on stage to perform – and her younger brother has most unexpected reaction

Pink can definitely attest to just how different two siblings can be, regardless of having the same parents and upbringing.

The "So What" singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, has been married to professional racer Carey Hart since 2006, and they share daughter Willow, 12, and son Jameson, seven.

The doting mom-of-two is currently on her Summer Carnival Tour, for which her kids tagged along, and recently gave a hilarious glimpse into Willow and Jameson's very different takes on tour life.

Over the weekend, Pink took to Instagram and shared a video that perfectly highlighted the differences between her firstborn versus her second, taken from backstage while she performed her latest concert.

The clip starts off zooming into Willow, who is confidently singing in front of the massive crowd as her mom adoringly looks on.

Then, it pans over to Jameson, who is sitting on a folding chair with his head rocked back highlighting his long blonde hair, wearing noise canceling headphones and balancing a water bottle on his mouth.

Pink captioned the funny video with a string of clown emojis, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to rave about it. Reese Witherspoon left behind a trio of laughing emojis, as others followed suit with: "Haha damn right. Second borns are made different," and: "This is the most accurate second child post I've ever seen," as well as: "This is the funniest thing I've seen today," plus another one of her followers added: "This is pure gold! Made my day."

Last year, after the release of her new album Trustfall, her ninth, and ahead of heading out on the tour, Pink opened up to People about juggling her busy schedule as both a performer and a mom.

At the time, she noted how one of her concerts coincided with one of Willow's theater productions at school, and explained: "We finally had to have this really teary conversation about what I do and that it's hard as a mom, and that's why not a lot of moms do it."

Still, she revealed her thoughtful tween was nothing but supportive, and recalled: "I told her, 'It's going to suck, and I won't go longer than 10 days without you . . . or I'll quit. I'll walk away tomorrow. What do you want?' And she was like, 'Don't quit, Mama. I will just miss you sometimes. And I love what you do.' And I was like, 'I love what I do too.'"

She added: "I worked my ass off for it, and I'm not going to apologize for that," before joking: "Also, it affords you a very nice life!"

