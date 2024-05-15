Pink hints at 12-year-old daughter's eye-opening future – and it's a far cry from singing

Pink's daughter Willow may have already gotten a taste of her mom's career by joining her on stage, but she's not about limiting herself professionally.

The "So What" singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, has been married to professional racer Carey Hart since 2006, and they share daughter Willow, 12, and son Jameson, seven.

And while fans of the doting mom are no strangers to seeing Willow sing alongside her mom at concerts, she says in a couple years they might see her treating patients at a hospital instead.

Speaking with People at the 'Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion' event in Los Angeles, Pink revealed: "She wants to do Broadway and then be a trauma surgeon."

Though Willow's medical aspirations may be far away, her mom has nothing but praise for her singing talents now, and further shared that she's "rad" and: "She's got a voice, man. She's a little bird."

Pink also revealed: "We're learning a new song together, which is exciting," though she noted: "She's not totally on board yet."

"She's very into musical theater. I'm trying to get her to spread her wings a little bit," she went on, emphasizing: "I want her to go do the damn thing."

Still, while Pink is more than happy to have her daughter on stage with her, and for her to tag along on tour in general, she's also appreciative when she understands the times they can't make it work.

Last year, after the release of her new album Trustfall, her ninth, and ahead of heading out on her Summer Carnival tour, she also opened up to People about juggling her busy schedule as both a performer and a mom.

At the time, she noted how one of her concerts coincided with one of Willow's theater productions at school, and explained: "We finally had to have this really teary conversation about what I do and that it's hard as a mom, and that's why not a lot of moms do it."

Nonetheless, she revealed her thoughtful tween was nothing but supportive, and recalled: "I told her, 'It's going to suck, and I won't go longer than 10 days without you . . . or I'll quit. I'll walk away tomorrow. What do you want?' And she was like, 'Don't quit, Mama. I will just miss you sometimes. And I love what you do.' And I was like, 'I love what I do too.'"

She also added: "I worked my ass off for it, and I'm not going to apologize for that," before joking: "Also, it affords you a very nice life!"