Matt Damon and wife Luciana rally around best friend Ben Affleck amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck was recently spotted enjoying a cozy dinner with his longtime friend and collaborator, Matt Damon, along with Matt's family, in Los Angeles.

The outing comes amid reports of Ben’s ongoing split from Jennifer Lopez, and it seems that spending time with close friends was just the tonic he needed.

The group gathered at the chic Italian eatery Toscana, a favorite among Hollywood's elite, on Sunday night.

Matt and his wife, Luciana Barroso, were all smiles as they arrived hand-in-hand with their daughters, radiating warmth and happiness.

The couple, who have been married since 2005, looked effortlessly stylish in matching all-black outfits, making a fashion statement that perfectly complemented their glowing smiles.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Luciana Damon at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

Ben, on the other hand, arrived solo but appeared to be in good spirits as he joined the Damon family for the evening.

The Gone Girl actor kept it casual yet classic in jeans, a white T-shirt, and a tan button-down, paired with simple white sneakers—proving that even in the midst of personal challenges, his laid-back charm remains intact.

© Getty Images Matt Damon and Luciana Damon dined with bestie Ben

Inside the restaurant, the group seemed to be having a wonderful time. The atmosphere was light and filled with laughter, with Ben seen sharing a few laughs with the valet as the evening wrapped up.

It was clear that this dinner was a much-needed pick-me-up for Ben, who has been navigating a difficult time in his personal life.

© Getty Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are divorcing after two years of marriage

Matt and Luciana, ever the gracious hosts, left the restaurant with big smiles, clearly enjoying the company of their dear friend.

The bond between Matt and Ben is well-known in Hollywood, with the duo's friendship spanning decades. They’ve been each other’s biggest supporters through thick and thin, and it was heartwarming to see them together during this time.

© John Nacion Matt Damon and family

In a recent episode of the Radio Times Podcast featuring Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, Matt opened up about the challenges that come with fame, especially for someone like Ben, who has spent years under the intense scrutiny of the public eye.

“I’ve been really lucky in that way,” Matt shared. “Especially when I look at Casey’s brother, Ben. I can’t imagine living under that kind of scrutiny.”

Matt continued, reflecting on how their careers, though parallel in many ways, have been different in terms of media attention.

“And it’s been like that for 25 years. We’ve had parallel careers in a lot of ways, and so I’m fortunate to have been kind of excused from that part of [fame].” He added, with a touch of humility, that the media likely found him “boring” because he was “married” and out of the tabloid spotlight, whereas Ben’s single status often kept him in the headlines.

This close-knit friendship has clearly been a source of strength for Ben, especially during his recent struggles.

While he and Jennifer Lopez were expected to reunite for the premiere of their new film, Unstoppable, it’s been reported that Ben may skip the event. However, fans of the dynamic duo need not worry—Matt, who produced the movie alongside Ben, will be there to represent them both, with Jennifer also expected to attend.