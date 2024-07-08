Ben Affleck heads to office over weekend as wife Jennifer Lopez holidays in the Hamptons amid marital woes

Ben Affleck is immersing himself in work amidst the swirling rumors about his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

The 51-year-old actor and director, whose relationship with Jennifer, 54, has been the subject of intense speculation for nearly two months, was spotted keeping it casual on a hot Southern California day. Ben donned a T-shirt and jeans as he headed to his office in Beverly Hills.

The two-time Oscar winner, father to children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 52, wore a gray T-shirt featuring the emblem of Speed Motors Unlimited.

This is the same shirt he was seen wearing during a dinner outing with his children just a few days prior. Completing his ensemble with dark blue jeans and Nike sneakers, Ben looked every bit the laid-back star as he navigated the parking structure and office area, a beverage in one hand and credentials in the other.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, mother to 16-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 55, was across the country celebrating the Fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons, New York.

She was seen enjoying a bike ride with her friend and vocal coach, Stevie Mackey, who shared a snapshot of their outing on social media.

On Sunday, Jennifer took to Instagram to commemorate the three-year anniversary of her song "Cambia el Paso," a collaboration with Rauw Alejandro. "Happy Anniversary Cambia El Paso …" she wrote, sharing a clip of the music video along with behind-the-scenes footage of its making.

Despite their public smiles and social media posts, rumors persist about the state of Ben and Jennifer's marriage.

Page Six reported their marriage has been over for months. This news comes nearly two years after the couple, who first dated decades ago, exchanged vows at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

Recently, it was revealed that the couple has started selling off the artwork from their $60 million Bel Air mansion, which they listed for sale last month.

Amidst these rumours, People reported that Ben picked up the last of his remaining items from the house while Jennifer was vacationing in Italy. Jennifer continues to reside in their Bel Air mansion, while Ben has moved out and is staying in a $100k-per-month rental home close to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's residence.

Reflecting on their spontaneous Las Vegas wedding, Jennifer wrote in her newsletter, On the JLo, on July 17, 2022, "In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made very real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very, long last."

The couple celebrated their union again with a more elaborate ceremony at Ben's estate outside of Savannah, Georgia, on August 20, 2022. However, since then, reports of marital discord have surfaced, overshadowing their fairy-tale romance.