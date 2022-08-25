Ben Affleck reveals real reason he and Jennifer Lopez called off 2004 wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cemented their union in front of family and friends on 20 August, decades after they originally planned to wed.

The couple initially got engaged in 2002 but called time on their relationship just two years later before reuniting in 2021 – and now Ben has revealed why he believes they never made it down the aisle the first time around.

During their lavish three-day wedding at Ben's stunning $8million Georgia estate, the groom reportedly told guests during his wedding speech that he and Jennifer did not marry the first time because they needed to have their respective children.

After their break-up, Ben went on to have three kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, ten, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while JLo shares twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

According to UsWeekly, Ben made an "impassioned speech" in which he professed his love for his new bride and her children and told guests that they are the "blessing and gift" that occurred because he and Jennifer didn't marry before.

He added that their existence is "proof that everything happens for a reason".

Jennifer wore three custom Ralph Lauren wedding dresses

The children were a big part of the couple's weekend wedding and all walked down the aisle behind the happy couple, dressed in all-white outfits - as were all the guests in attendance at JLo's request.

The wedding celebrations kicked off on Friday with 'Drinks and Dessert' with guests dressed in "festive attire".

After the ceremony, guests enjoyed dinner and dancing with food on the menu said to include fried pork chops, rice and vegetables, oven-roasted chicken and mac and cheese. The couple wrapped up their festivities with a casual Sunday brunch.

Jennifer and Ben originally split in 2004

Last month, Jennifer confirmed that she had married Ben on July 16 at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote in her newsletter, On the J.Lo.

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

She signed the post: "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

